  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Jhabua
  • Gate Of Stop Dam On Hathni River Is Dilapidated, Running Water, Farmers Of 6 Villages Will Face Problems In Irrigation

परेशानी:हथनी नदी पर बने स्टॉप डैम के गेट जर्जर, बह रहा पानी, 6 गांवों के किसानों को सिंचाई में होगी परेशानी

आम्बुआ5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बारिश की फसलें चौपट हो गई अब रबी सीजन में भी उठाना पड़ेगा नुकसान: किसान
  • पंचायत करती है मेंटनेंस, पर हमारी आय इतनी नहीं कि गेट लगवा सके : सरपंच

बोरझाड़ के मध्य बहने वाली हथनी नदी पर सालों पहले स्टॉप डैम तो बना दिया गया। लेकिन इसका रख रखाव नहीं किया जा रहा है। जिससे डैम के गेट पूरी तरह जर्जर हो चुके हैं। यहां बारिश का पानी तो जमा है। लेकिन क्षतिग्रस्त गेटों से बहकर निकल रहा है। जिससे किसान चिंतित है क्योंकि इस डैम से 6 गांवों के किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए पानी उपलब्ध होता है। वहीं जिम्मेदार इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं।

किसानों का कहना है कि बारिश की फसलें पूरी तरह नष्ट हो चुकी है। पीला मोजेक के प्रकोप से सोयाबीन की लागत भी नहीं निकल रही है। अब रबी सीजन से उम्मीद थी। लेकिन स्टॉप डैम की हालात को देखते हुए लगता है कि इस सीजन में भी नुकसान ही उठाना पड़ेगा। यदि इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया तो गर्मी में लोगों को पानी के संकंट से जूझना पड़ सकता है।

किसान बापूसिंह रावत, राजेंद्रसिंह राठौर ने बताया कि हम लोग गेहूं व चने की फसलों पर निर्भर रहते हैं। उड़द, सोयाबीन, कपास की फसलें इस बार खराब हो चुकी है। जिसे लेकर किसान परेशान है। छोटा इटारा व आम्बुआ नदी पर गेट तो लगा दिए हैं पर वे पूरी तरह जर्जर स्थिति में होने से पानी नहीं रुक पा रहा है। किसानों ने प्रशासन से मांग की है कि जल्द से जल्द इस समस्या की ओर ध्यान देकर इसे दुरुस्त कराए जाया।

गौरतलब है कि स्टाॅप डैम करीब 20 साल पहले बनाया गया था। इससे आसपास के बड़ा इटारा, छोटा इटारा, बोरझाड़, आम्बुआ, सेवड़ और खुटाजा सहित 6 गांव के किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए पानी मिलता है। इस संबंध में बोरझाड़ सरपंच तारा बाई कटारिया का कहना है कि पंचायत डैम का मेंटनेंस करती है। लेकिन हमारी पास इतनी आय नहीं है कि नए गेट लगवा सके। इसलिए इसके लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखा है।

