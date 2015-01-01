पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही पड़ सकती है भारी:मास्क की शर्त पर हाट बाजार पर रोक नहीं लगाई, फिर भी बगैर मास्क लगाए पहुंचे लोग

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
जिले में कोरोना को लेकर नई गाइडलाइन जारी की गई। शादी समारोहों में सीमित संख्या में लोगों के आने की शर्त के साथ हाट बाजारों पर इस शर्त पर रोक नहीं लगाई गई कि लोग मास्क पहनकर आएंगे।

शनिवार को बैठक में निर्णय हुए और रविवार को झाबुआ के हाट बाजार में ज्यादातर लोग बिना मास्क के दिखे। भीड़ काफी थी। कई दुकानदार भी बिना मास्क के थे। जिले में रविवार को 13 और नए मरीज मिले। अब कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या अब तक 1875 हो चुकी है। एक्टिव केस 105 से ज्यादा हो गए हैं। अगर रफ्तार यही रहती है तो दिसंबर की शुरुआत तक 2 हजार केस पूरे जो जाएंगे।

शनिवार को आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक में हाट बाजारों पर रोक लगाने की बात आई। यहां सीईओ जिला पंचायत सिद्धार्थ जैन ने इससे इंकार किया। उनका कहना था, छोटे व्यापारियों पर बुरा असर पड़ सकता है। ऐसे में मास्क की अनिवार्यता करके हाट बाजार चालू रखे जाएं।

इसके अलावा भी मास्क की अनिवार्यता को लेकर चर्चा हुई और निर्णय भी। लेकिन रविवार को इन पर अमल होता नहीं दिखा। बाजार में कहीं भी मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों पर कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। जो संयुक्त टीम बनाने की बात हुई थी, वो भी नहीं दिखी। आपको बता दें, राज्य शासन ने नए सर्कुलर में मास्क को लेकर कार्रवाई की जिम्मेदारी कलेक्टरों को दी है।

एडीएम का आदेश, स्कूल अभी बंद रहेंगे

बैठक के बाद शनिवार रात एडीएम जेएस बघेल ने कोरोना पाबंदियों का एक नया आदेश जारी किया। आदेश के अनुसार जिले में पहली से आठवीं तक सभी स्कूल 31 दिसंबर तक बंद रहेंगे। 9वीं से 12वीं तक के लिए पूर्व में जारी शिक्षा विभाग की गाइडलाइन जारी रहेगी। आदेश में साफ किया कि हर नागरिक को मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य है। ऐसा नहीं करने वालों पर दंड लगाया जाएगा।

सर्दी बनी रहने के आसार इसलिए सावधानी रखें

जरूरी काम के लिए ही बाहर निकले। सर्दी या बुखार के मरीजों से दूर रहें। अगर आपको सर्दी, जुकाम या बुखार है तो फौरन फीवर क्लीनिक जाकर कोरोना जांच कराएं। ठंड बढ़ने के साथ कोरोना बढ़ने की आशंका है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आने वाले कुछ दिनों तक इसी तरह ठंड बरकरार रहेगी। दिसंबर में ये और बढ़ सकती है। इसलिए अपना बचाव करें और मास्क जरूर पहनें।

