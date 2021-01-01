पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयस ने राष्ट्रपति के नाम दिया ज्ञापन:नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म-हत्या करने वाले को फांसी दें

झाबुआ19 घंटे पहले
जिले के थांदला थानाक्षेत्र की 7 साल की मासूम के साथ गुजरात के मोरबी जिले में हुई नृशंस रेप व हत्या की घटना के खिलाफ अब सामाजिक संगठन सामने आ रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को जय आदिवासी युवा शक्ति (जयस) ने एक ज्ञापन राष्ट्रपति के नाम दिया।

ज्ञापन कलेक्टर कार्यालय पहुंचकर एसडीएम एमएल मालवीय को सौंपा गया। इसमें आदिवासी मासूम बालिका के साथ हुई घटना का संज्ञान लेने की मांग की। ज्ञापन में लिखा गया, एक आदिवासी मजदूर अपने छोटे बच्चों के साथ गुजरात मजदूरी के लिए गया था। ये पति-पत्नी हमेशा यहां के एक बड़े सिरेमिक कारखाने में मजदूरी के लिए जाते थे। गरीबी के कारण उनकी ये मजबूरी है। लेकिन इस दौरान उनकी मासूम बेटी को अकेला पाकर एक अपराधी ने उसके साथ दुष्कृत्य किया और हत्या कर दी।

मामले में राष्ट्रपति को संज्ञान लेना चाहिए। आज भी बालिकाएं सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। बेटियों के सम्मान के नारे लगाए जाते हैं, लेकिन इन घटनाओं से लगता है कि मानवता ही खत्म हो चुकी है। इसलिए देश में इस तरह के अपराध करने वाले दोषियों को तत्काल फांसी पर लटकाने का कानून बनाया जाना चाहिए। जयस ने पीड़ित परिवार के लिए आर्थिक मदद की भी मांग की। ज्ञापन देने वालों में जयस जिलाध्यक्ष विजय डाबर, माधुसिंह डाबर, अनिल कटारा, समीर निनामा, संजय मेड़ा, ओमप्रकाश मेड़ा, अनु भाबर, गीता मंडोड़ सहित दूसरे कार्यकर्ता शामिल थे।

