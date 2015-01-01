पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायक कलावती भूरिया ने कहा:किसी ने कार्यकर्ताओं को परेशान करने की कोशिश की तो पूरे जिले की ईंट से ईंट बजा दूंगी

क्षेत्र में दीपावली मिलन समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता शामिल हुए। इस अवसर पर वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता मम्मा मिया ने सभी कार्यकर्ताओं से एकजुट होकर पार्टी के प्रति समर्पित रहने की बात कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी सर्वोपरि है, पार्टी के प्रति किसी भी कार्यकर्ता को गद्दारी नहीं करना चाहिए। ब्लाक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष भूरु अजनार ने पार्टी संगठन को व आगामी पंचायत चुनावों के बारे में बताया। निर्मल सिंह निगम ने पार्टी संगठन को मजबूत बनाने व क्षेत्रीय विधायक कलावती भूरिया के सफल नेतृ्त्व में ईमानदारी से काम करने की बात कही।

विधायक भूरिया ने कहा कि वे पार्टी के प्रति समर्पित है। उन्होंने प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कमलनाथ के मार्गदर्शन की प्रशंसा की। भूरिया ने सभी कार्यकर्ताओं से एकजुट होकर मुस्तैदी से कार्य करने का आह्वान किया। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि जोबट विधानसभा क्षेत्र में किसी भी कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता को जबरन परेशान करने की कोशिश की गई तो पूरे जिले में ईंट से ईंट बजा दूंगी।

उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से अनुशासन में रहकर कार्य करने की बात कही। भूरिया ने कहा कि वे शीघ्र ही प्रत्येक ग्राम का भ्रमण करेगी। साथ ही आगामी रणनीति पर भी चर्चा करेगी। इस अवसर पर डाॅ. आराम पटेल, मोहम्मद भाई, जीतू अजनार, वेरसिंह सिंधी, महेश मेहड़ा, जाकिर मकरानी, करण बहदिया सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

