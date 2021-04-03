पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रामकथा:गोसेवा करेंगे तो माधव सेवा के बराबर पुण्य मिलेगा

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • पं. नरेश शर्मा ने गुरुवार को भगवान राम की बाल लीला और सीता से विवाह का प्रसंग सुनाया

दशहरा मैदान पर चल रही श्री रामकथा के पांचवें दिन आचार्य पंडित नरेश शर्मा ने भगवान राम की बाल लीलाओं का वर्णन किया। जिसे सुन श्रोता उत्साहित हो उठे। आचार्यश्री ने कहा भगवान राम अपने चारों भाइयों के साथ गुरुकुल में शिक्षा ग्रहण करने के लिए अपने गुरु वशिष्ठ मुनि के पास जाते हैं। भगवान राम ने स्वयं गुरु परंपरा को कायम रखने के लिए ईश्वर होकर भी वशिष्ठ मुनि को अपना गुरु बनाया। उसी समय से गुरु-शिष्य परंपरा चली आ रही है।

कथावाचक ने कहा चाहे वह शिव हो या भगवान नारायण किसी का भी मोक्ष नहीं हो सकता। प्रसंग में पंडितजी ने बताया गोमाता में सभी देवी-देवताओं का वास रहता है। कोई अगर गोसेवा करता है तो माधव सेवा के बराबर पुण्य मिलता है। इसीलिए भारत में शुरू से ही पहली रोटी गाय को देने का विधान है। भगवान राम गुरुकुल से वापस आने के पश्चात ऋषि विश्वामित्र द्वारा राम-लखन को वनवास में राक्षसों का वध करने के लिए ले जाते। भगवान राम-लखन द्वारा राक्षस ताड़का एवं असुरों का वध किया जाता है।

भगवान राम की बारात निकाली गई
पंडित शर्मा ने मां अहिल्या का उद्धार का प्रसंग, मिथला में सीता स्वयंवर के उपलक्ष्य पर राम द्वारा धनुष तोड़ना, सीता मैया से विवाह का प्रसंग विस्तार से सुनाया। राम-सीता के विवाह के उपलक्ष्य में नगर की सभी महिलाओं द्वारा फूलों की वर्षा की गई। इसके बाद भगवान राम की बारात निकाली गई। शुरुआत साईं चौराहे से हुई। समापन कथा पंडाल पहुंचकर हुआ। कथा के पांचवें दिन के यजमान पिंकी उमेश पंचाल थे।

