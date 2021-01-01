पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग:दूसरे चरण में 4 केंद्र और बढ़ाए, पहले दिन 541 को लगा टीका

झाबुआएक घंटा पहले
  • अब आठ केंद्र पर पर हो रहा वैक्सीनेशन, अब तक 1486 फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को लगा कोरोना का टीका

कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए चार नए केंद्रों पर सोमवार से शुरुआत की गई। अभियान के दूसरे चरण में रामा, कल्याणपुरा, मेघनगर और पेटलावद में टीकाकरण शुरू हुआ। शनिवार तक 945 फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को टीका लगा था। सोमवार को बढ़े चार केंद्रों पर शाम तक कुल 541 कर्मियों को टीका लगाया गया। इसे मिलाकर अब तक जिले में 1486 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाया जा चुका है। पहले चरण में झाबुआ, थांदला, पिटोल और रंभापुर में केंद्र शुरू किए गए थे।

कालीदेवी : पहला टीका सफाईकर्मी रमेश को लगा

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रामा में सोमवार सुबह टीकाकरण शुरू हुआ। पहला टीका सफाईकर्मी रमेश राठौर को नर्स प्रेमलता भाटी ने लगाया। वहीं दूसरा ब्लॉक प्रोग्राम मैनेजर मोतीराम सेनानी ने लगवाया। टीकाकरण के लिए 100 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का चयन किया गया था। टीकाकरण सुबह 9 बजे शुरू हुआ जो शाम 5 बजे तक चला। शाम तक 75 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई गई। बीएमओ डॉ. शैलेश बबेरिया, मेडिकल ऑफिसर दिनेश चौधरी सहित स्टाफ के लोग ड्यूटी पर तैनात रहे। टीकाकरण के दौरान ओपीडी में आए मरीजों के लिए अलग से टेबल लगाकर उनका उपचार किया।

पेटलावद : 72 फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को लगा टीका

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर पहले दिन 72 कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगी। पहली वैक्सीन सिस्टर शशी को लगाई गई। बीएमओ डॉ. एमएल चौपड़ा ने बताया सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र एवं पेटलावद ब्लॉक के अंतर्गत 1560 फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को टीका लगाना है। पहले चरण में सोमवार को 72 लोगों को टीका लगाया। बीएमओ ने बताया प्रतिदिन जिले से मिलने वाली सूची के आधार पर चयनित लोगों को यहां टीका लगाया जाएगा। जिन लोगों को टीका लगेगा उन्हें 1 दिन पूर्व मैसेज एवं फोन के माध्यम से सूचना भी दी जाएगी।

कल्याणपुरा : महिला स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता को लगा पहला टीका

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कल्याणपुरा में वैक्सीनेशन का काम शुरू हुआ। पहला टीका भगोर की महिला स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता शकुंतला राठौर को लगाया गया। पहले दिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग व महिला बाल विकास विभाग के कार्यकर्ताओं को टीके लगाए गए। 100 कार्यकर्ताओं को टीके लगाने का लक्ष्य था, शाम तक-- काे टीके लगे। इस दौरान टीका लगाने वालों को एसडीएम एमएल मालवीय, सीएमएचओ डॉ. जयपालसिंह ठाकुर, संस्था प्रभारी डॉ. बीएस डावर, मेडिकल ऑफिसर डॉ. एमएस झणिया ने प्रमाण पत्र दिए। टीकाकरण के दौरान बीपीएम अभिलाष मुनिया, बीईई सज्जनसिंह नायक का सहयोग रहा।

