इंदौर-बैतूल फोरलेन:हाईवे के अधूरे हिस्से के माछलिया घाट की दरक रही पुलियाएं और धंस रहे किनारे बन सकते हैं खतरा

झाबुआ / कालीदेवी4 घंटे पहले
  • गुजरात सीमा से इंदौर तक के हिस्से में 16 किमी का काम नहीं होने से ट्रैफिक भी नहीं बढ़ रहा

इंदौर-बैतूल नेशनल हाईवे 47 के फोरलेन होने से बचे 16 किलोमीटर के हिस्से में से माछलिया घाट की तलहटी पर खाकरा गांव की संकरी पुलिया हर दिन जाम का कारण बन रही है। लेकिन इसके अलावा एक बड़ा खतरा भी है। घाट पर 4 से 5 जगह पुरानी जर्जर पुलियाएं या तो धंसने की स्थिति में हैं या घाट के रोड को सहारा देने के लिए बनाई गई पत्थर की दीवारें दरक रही हैं।

5 साल से इस अधूरे निर्माण को लेकर बार-बार सिर्फ दावे किए गए, लेकिन एक कदम आगे नहीं बढ़ सके। जाम में फंसने की परेशानी और एक्सीडेंट के खतरे के कारण हाईवे पर यातायात भी नही बढ़ पा रहा है। गुजरात सीमा से लेकर इंदौर तक फोरलेन हाईवे में 16 किलोमीटर के हिस्से का काम बाकी है।

पिछले साल बारिश के पहले माछलिया घाट पर 4.98 करोड़ में गड्‌ढे भरवाए थे, वो पंद्रह दिन में फिर हो गए थे। बाद में फिर से पेंचवर्क कराया गया। 1825 करोड़ के इस रोड का टोल लोगों को 25 साल तक चुकाना है। रोड कंपनी ने इसे बनाने में 6 साल की देरी की।

ऐसे में टोल की दरें भी काफी ज्यादा हैं। टोल वसूलने वाली कंपनी आईवीआरसीएल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर्स इसे दुरुस्त नहीं करा रही। कंपनी को बैंकें लोन नहीं दे रही और सरकार अपनी ओर से पैसा नहीं दे रही। माछलिया घाट सेक्शन बनाने के लिए 200 करोड़ से ज्यादा की जरूरत है।

1150 करोड़ रुपए से बढ़कर 2372.48 करोड़ हो गई लागत

2011 में जब प्रोजेक्ट शुरू हुआ तब लागत 1150 करोड़ रुपए थी। 30 महीने में रोड बनना था, लेकिन कंपनी ने रोड बनाने में 6 साल की देरी की। बाद में लागत 2372.48 करोड़ हो चुकी है। माछलिया घाट बनने के बाद लागत बढ़ेगी और टोल की दरें भी। नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी के अफसर बार-बार ये भरोसा दिलाते हैं कि दिल्ली बात हो गई है, जल्दी निराकरण होगा। लेकिन 5 साल में ये नहीं हो सका।

लगातार संपर्क में हूं, टेंडर आ गए हैं
सांसद गुमानसिंह डामोर ने बताया इस मामले को लेकर लगातार एनएचएआई और केंद्रीय मंत्री के संपर्क में हूं। बचे हुए हिस्से के लिए बुलाए गए टेंडर आ चुके हैं। जल्दी ही काम शुरू होगा।

ये हैं हॉटस्पॉट

खाकरा पुलिया : यहां अमूमन हर सप्ताह एक दुर्घटना होती है। पुलिया के किनारे खिसकने से कई वाहन पलटकर नदी में गिर चुके हैं। कई वाहन गड्‌ढे के कारण बीच पुलिया पर फंस जाते हैं। जाम का सबसे बड़ा कारण ये पुलिया है।

माछलिया घाट पर 4 किलोमीटर के रोड पर राजगढ़ की ओर से आने पर भैरव बाबा मंदिर के बाद टर्न पर घाट सेक्शन की बाउंड्री टूटी हुई है ओर साइड भी अच्छी तरह भरी नहीं होने से दुर्घटना का अंदेशा रहता है। राजगढ़ की ओर से आने पर पहला टर्निंग जहां कुछ वर्ष पहले गलियाकोट बस दुर्घटना शिकार हुई थी, वहां सड़क के बाद साइड नहीं है, सीधे गहरी खाई आती है। डूंगलापानी का एल टर्न ऐसा क्षेत्र है जहां अधिकतर एक्सिडेंट होते हैं। सांई मंदिर के नीचे यू टर्न पर लगातार खतरा बना रहा है। यहां आए दिन घटनाएं होती है।

