उत्सव:ज्ञान मंदिर में पढ़ सकेंगे जयंतसेनसूरीजी का साहित्य

झाबुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • आचार्यश्री के 85वें जन्मोत्सव पर डॉ. प्रदीप संघवी ने साहित्य संग्रहण का जिम्मा लिया

आचार्यश्री जयंतसेन सूरीश्वरजी द्वारा लिखा गया साहित्य जल्द ही झाबुआ के ज्ञान मंदिर में उपलब्ध होगा। इस साहित्य को इकट्ठा करने का जिम्मा श्रीसंघ के प्रवक्ता व प्रो. डॉ. प्रदीप संघवी ने उठाया है। उन्होंने आचार्यश्री के 85वें जन्मोत्सव पर इसकी घोषणा की है। गौरतलब है कि आचार्यश्री ने जैन धर्म पर केंद्रित 250 से ज्यादा पुस्तकें लिखी है।

स्थानीय ऋषभदेव बावन जिनालय में शनिवार को आचार्यश्री का जन्मोत्सव मनाया गया। इस दौरान गुणानुवाद सभा हुई। साध्वीश्री विद्वतगुणाश्रीजी ने कहा पुण्य सम्राट आचार्यश्री जयंतसेनसूरीजी ने पूनमचंद के रूप में जन्म लेकर सभी मानव का जन्म सुधार दिया है।

हमें भी अपने आचरण एवं व्यवहार में उनके गुणों का समावेश करना चाहिए तो ही जन्मोत्सव मनाया जाना सार्थक होगा। उन्होंने कहा आचार्यश्री ने संपूर्ण जीवन प्रभु महावीर एवं विश्व पूज्य गुरुदेव राजेंद्रसूरीश्वरजी के सिद्धांतों का संपूर्ण भारत में पैदल विहार कर प्रचार-प्रसार किया। साध्वी रश्मिगुणाश्रीजी ने गुरुदेव के जीवन में ‘प’ शब्द की महत्ता पर प्रेरक जानकारी दी।

इस दौरान डॉ. संघवी ने गुरुदेव के ज्ञान की चर्चा करते हुए उनके साहित्य को संग्रह करने का सुझाव दिया। उन्होंने इसका जिम्मा उठाते हुए कहा आचार्यश्री जयंतसेन सूरीश्वरजी के संपूर्ण साहित्य को ज्ञान मंदिर में संग्रहित कर पुस्तकालय का संचालन किया जाएगा।

वाष्पेक्ष और गुरु पद पूजन किया

वाष्क्षेप व गुरु पद पूजन का लाभ समाजसेवी मनोहर भंडारी, लीलाबेन भंडारी परिवार और पुष्प पूजा का लाभ प्रदीप कटारिया परिवार, दीपक प्रज्ज्वलित करने का लाभ मुकेश जैन नाकोड़ा परिवार ने लिया। गुरु वंदना की विधि धर्मचंद मेहता ने की। गुणानुवाद सभा के प्रारंभ में किरण मेहता ने गीत प्रस्तुत किया।

महिला परिषद की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष आशा कटारिया, मांगूबेन सकलेचा ने गुरुदेव के सम्मान में गीत प्रस्तुत किया। निखिल भंडारी ने गुरु की महिमा का वर्णन किया। मुकेश नाकोड़ा परिवार ने आरती उतारी। संचालन श्री संघ अध्यक्ष संजय मेहता ने किया।

