पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जागरूकता:पीड़ितों-वंचितों का सहारा है विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधिक सेवा दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में रखे गए कार्यक्रम में न्यायाधीश देवलिया ने कहा

विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण गरीबों एवं पीड़ितों का सहारा है। इसके दरवाजे हमेशा पीड़ितों, वंचितों के लिए खुले हुए हैं। यह बात विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव एवं अपर जिला जज राजेश देवलिया ने कही। वे जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण द्वारा न्यायालय परिसर में विधिक सेवा दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में आयोजित साक्षरता शिविर एवं जागरूकता कार्यक्रम में बोल रहे थे।

उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अधिनियम 1987 के बारे में जानकारी देते बताया इसके माध्यम से विधिक सेवा प्रदान की जाती है। यह अधिनियम 9 नवंबर 1995 से प्रभावशील हुआ।

इसी उपलक्ष्य में विधिक सेवा दिवस 9 नवंबर के दिन मनाया जाता है। जिला न्यायाधीश एवं अध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार गुप्ता ने विधिक सेवा दिवस के महत्व पर प्रकाश डालते हुए पक्षकारों को निःशुल्क विधिक सहायता एवं लोक अदालत के माध्यम से सहायता पहुंचाने पर बल दिया।

कार्यक्रम में विधिक सेवा संबंधी कल्याणकारी योजनाओं की जानकारी दी गई। न्यायालयों में पैरवी के लिए अनुसूचित जनजाति, महिला, बालक, जेल बंदी आदि को निःशुल्क विधिक सहायता, लोक अदालत, मध्यस्थता, विवाद विहीन ग्राम योजना 2000 एवं वरिष्ठ नागरिकों, बच्चों, नशा पीड़ितों, आदिवासियों के संरक्षण, गरीबी उन्मूलन, आपदा प्रबंधन आदि महत्वपूर्ण कल्याणकारी जन योजनाओं के बारे में विस्तार से समझाया गया।

हितग्राहियों को प्रमाण पत्र बांटे : शिविर के माध्यम से मौके पर ही समाज कल्याण एवं जनपद पंचायत मध्यप्रदेश शासन के माध्यम से सामाजिक सुरक्षा वृद्धावस्था पेंशन, विधवा पेंशन, दिव्यांग पेंशन के 10 मामले स्वीकृत कराए गए। वालीबाई चौहान, अतिका शेख, सुमित्रा बसौड़, रेखा भूरिया, कसमा, राजू, बदली, बाबू एवं मानसिंह को प्रमाण-पत्र वितरित किए गए।

इसके अलावा पेंशनधारियों को शाॅल एवं श्रीफल देकर सम्मानित किया गया। आयोजन में विशेष न्यायाधीश महेश शर्मा, अपर जिला जज संजय चौहान, मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट गौरव प्रज्ञानन, अधिवक्ता संघ के अध्यक्ष बीएल सोनी सहित अधिवक्तागण, गणमान्य नागरिक, महिलाएं एवं पक्षकारगण मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें