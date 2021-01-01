पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूसरे रास्ते घर आई महंगाई:दाम नहीं बढ़े फिर भी घाटा, 1 साल में गैस सिलेंडर पर 139 रु. कम हो गई सब्सिडी

झाबुआ3 घंटे पहले
739 में गैस सिलेंडर मिल रहा है। वितरण का कार्य उपभोक्ता भंडार देख रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 572 रुपए में मिलने वाला सिलेंडर अब 711 रु. में मिल रहा

कोरोना काल में घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर के दाम हर महीने बढ़ रहे हैं लेकिन उसकी तुलना में सब्सिडी नहीं बढ़ रही है। उलटे कम हो रही है। एक साल में घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर पर मिलने वाली सब्सिडी 139 रुपए तक कम हो गई है। इसका असर शहर के 25 हजार उपभोक्ताओं पर हो रहा है और उपभोक्ताओं को ज्यादा दाम चुकाना पड़ रहे हैं।

एक साल पहले जनवरी 2020 की बात करें तो घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर 755 रुपए में मिलता था। तब ग्राहकों के अकाउंट में 183 रुपए सब्सिडी आती थी। इससे ग्राहकों को गैस सिलेंडर 572 रुपए में पड़ रहा था। अब गैस सिलेंडर 739 रुपए में मिल रहा है लेकिन सब्सिडी महज 27 रुपए 60 पैसे आ रही है। इससे घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर 711 रुपए 40 पैसे में पड़ रहा है। यानी सालभर में 139 रुपए सब्सिडी कम हो गई है। पिछले 9 महीने से सब्सिडी 24 से 27 रुपए के आसपास ही आ रही है। जबकि सिलेंडर के दाम लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं।

हर महीने बढ़ रहे दाम, बिगड़ रहा घर का बजट
सरदार भगतसिंह मार्ग की डिंपल सोलंकी ने बताया नौ महीने से गैस सिलेंडर पर सब्सिडी 24 से 27 रुपए के आसपास ही मिल रही है। जबकि सिलेंडर के भाव हर महीने बढ़ा रहे हैं। दिसंबर में 689 रुपए के आसपास गैस सिलेंडर मिल रहा था लेकिन अब 739 रुपए में मिल रहा है। सरकार को गृहिणियों की भी चिंता नहीं है। कॉलेज मार्ग पर रहने वाली तरुणा झाला ने बताया लगातार गैस सिलेंडर महंगा हो रहा है। सब्सिडी भी कम मिल रही है। इससे घर का बजट भी गड़बड़ा गया है। हमें लगा था फरवरी में सिलेंडर के दाम कम होंगे लेकिन वह भी नहीं हुए।

मध्यम वर्गीय लोगों पर पड़ रहा है भार : जानकारों का कहना हे सरकार सिलेंडर पर मिलने वाली सब्सिडी लगातार कम कर रही है। जिन लोगों को सब्सिडी छोड़ना थी उन्होंने तो पहले ही छोड़ दी। अब जो सिलेंडर ले रहे हैं वो जरूरतमंद लोग है। वैसे भी पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम बेतहाशा बढ़ गए हैं। इससे कहीं ना कहीं तो लोगों को राहत मिलना चाहिए।

इस बारे में कुछ नहीं बता सकते हैं
एचपी गैस के इंचार्ज गौरव शाह का कहना है कि सब्सिडी भारत सरकार तय करती है। सब्सिडी कम क्यों की जा रही है, इस बारे में हम कुछ नहीं बता सकते हैं।

