वीपीएल:विमल केसरी, अक्शा रायडर, राज रायडर्स, स्पोर्ट्स जोन व बालाजी बुल्स ने जीते मैच

झाबुआ19 घंटे पहले
सकल व्यापारी संघ द्वारा आयोजित व्यापारी प्रीमियर लीग के दूसरे दिन पांच मैच खेले गए। इस दौरान खिलाड़ियों का जोश देखते ही बन रहा था। प्रतियोगिता का लुत्फ उठाने बड़ी संख्या में खेल प्रेमी पहुंच रहे हैं।

गुरुवार रात खिलाड़ियों का उत्साहवर्धन करने के लिए विधायक कांतिलाल भूरिया और समाजसेवी प्रकाश रांका भी पहुंचे। भूरिया ने आयोजन की सराहना की। भूरिया ने इस दौरान सभी खिलाड़ियों से परिचय भी प्राप्त किया। भूरिया का स्वागत सकल व्यापारी संघ अध्यक्ष नीरजसिंह राठौर, सचिव पंकज जैन मोगरा, सह-सचिव हरीश शाह लाला, कोषाध्यक्ष राजेश शाह, अमित जैन, स्पर्धा के प्रायोजक अशोक शर्मा, निलेश शर्मा आदि ने किया।

दूसरे दिन हुए पांच मैच
रोजाना दिन-रात के बीच हो रहे हैं। दूसरे दिन भी 5 मैच खेले गए। पहला मैच विमल केसरी एवं सोनी सुपर किंग के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें विमल केसरी विजेता रही। दूसरा मैच अक् शा राय डर एवं स्किल इंडिया के मध्य हुआ। जिसमें अक् शा राय डर ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए यह मैच जीत लिया। मेडिपॉइंट फाइटर एवं राज राइडर्स के बीच तीसरा मैच हुआ। जिसमें राज राइडर्स ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए जीत हासिल की। रॉयल इंडिया एवं स्पोर्ट्स जोन के बीच हुआ मुकाबला एक तरफा रहा। जिसे स्पोर्ट्स जोन ने आसानी से जीत लिया। अंतिम मैच स्किल इंडिया और बालाजी बुल्स के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें बालाजी बुल्स ने विजय हासिल की।

