कार्यालय पर कांग्रेस की बैठक:पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर बैठक, महंगाई पर हुई चर्चा

झाबुआएक घंटा पहले
जिला कांग्रेस ने पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारी के लिए एक जिला बैठक बुधवार को कांग्रेस कार्यालय पर रखी। इसमें चुनाव के साथ महंगाई और किसान आंदोलन पर भी चर्चा की। इससे भी ज्यादा चर्चा रही पार्टी के लोगों में आपसी मतभेद को दूर करने की। वक्ताओं ने कहा भाजपा भ्रम व भुलावे में रखकर फूट डालो और राज करो की नीति अपनाएगी। इससे हमें बचकर रहना है।

झाबुआ विधायक कांतिलाल भूरिया ने कहा 15 महीने की कमलनाथ सरकार ने प्रदेश में किसानों की भलाई के लिए काम किए। लेकिन इस सरकार ने सारी योजनाओं को ठप कर दिया। आने वाले पंचायत चुनाव में इसका जवाब देना है। जोबट विधायक कलावती भूरिया ने कहा भाजपा के नेता बंदरबाट में लगे हुए हैं। कांग्रेस के इमानदार लोगों पर झूठे केस बनाए जा रहे हैं। विधायक वीरसिंह भूरिया, वालसिंह मेड़ा, पूर्व विधायक जेवियर मेड़ा ने भी संबोधित किया। युवक कांग्रेस नेता डाॅ. विक्रांत भूरिया ने कहा हमें संगठनात्मक एकता का परिचय देना है।

रतलाम-झाबुआ संसदीय क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस के 6 विधायक ताकत बने हुए हैं। बैठक में यामीन शेख, अग्निनारायणसिंह, कैलाश डामोर, गेंदाल डामोर, काना गुंडिया, फतेहसिंह भाबर, हनुमंतसिंह डाबड़ी, रूपसिंह डामोर, जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष शांति डामोर, रायसिंह गेहलोत, विजय भाबोर, विनय भाबोर, कलावती मेड़ा, हेमचंद डामोर, आशीष भूरिया, जिलाध्यक्ष निर्मल मेहता, प्रकाश रांका, साबिर फिटवेल, आचार्य नामदेव, हर्ष भटट्, गौरव सक्सेना, बंटू अग्निहोत्री, शंकरसिंह भूरिया आदि मौजूद थे।

