सकल व्यापारी संघ की बैठक:व्यापारी संघ ने स्वदेशी अपनाने का दिया संदेश

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • बैठक में तय किया चीन निर्मित सामान नहीं बेचेंगे

सकल व्यापारी संघ झाबुआ की बैठक सोमवार रात पैलेस गार्डन में हुई। अध्यक्षता व्यापारी संघ अध्यक्ष नीरजसिंह राठौर ने की। इस अवसर पर मुख्य रूप से सभी ने मिलकर ‘स्वदेशी अपनाओ, विदेशी भगाओ और भारत को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने में सहयोग पर चर्चा की। स्लोगन से लिखी तख्तियां हाथों में लेकर संदेश दिया। संदेश दिया कि हमें मेक इन इंडिया सामान इस्तेमाल करना है।

कई व्यापारियों ने चीन निर्मित सामग्री नहीं बेचने का संकल्प लिया। व्यापारियों ने कहा, कोरोनाकाल और आर्थिक मंदी के इस दौर में हमारी भी जिम्मेदारी है कि देश को मजबूत बनाए। ये संदेश व्यापारी संघ द्वारा घर-घर तक पहुंचाया जाएगा। कोरोना प्रकोप को देखते हुए इस साल दीपावली मिलन समारोह नहीं करने का भी निर्णय लिया। संघ सचिव पंकज जैन मोगरा ने बैठक के बिंदुओं से अवगत कराया।

कोरोना के कारण इस साल सदस्यता शुल्क नहीं लेंगे

मार्च माह से कोरोना महामारी के प्रकोप के चलते लगे संपूर्ण लाॅकडाउन बाद भी बाजार खुलने पर व्यापार मंदा होने तथा बढ़ती महंगाई और आर्थिक मंदी को देखते हुए सकल व्यापारी संघ इस साल सदस्यता शुल्क नहीं लेगा। साथ ही लॉकडाउन में गरीबों तक भोजन पहुंचाने के काम में लगे और सहयोग देने वालों 200 से ज्यादा लोगों का सम्मान करने का भी निर्णय लिया गया।

ये भी तय किया गया कि शहर में जीर्णशीर्ण या बंद हो चुके प्याऊ सुधरवाए जाएंगे। बैठक में कोषाध्यक्ष राजेश शाह, मीडिया प्रभारी दौलत गोलानी, हरीश शाह, अशोक शर्मा, भरत बाबेल, मनोज सोनी, प्रांशु शाह, अमित जैन, हार्दिक अरोरा, अब्दुल रहीम अब्बु दादा आदि मौजूद थे।

