पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

युवक फोन लेकर भागा:मोबाइल चोर गिरफ्तार, उससे चोरी की बाइक और देशी कट्‌टा बरामद

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खेत पर काम कर रहे किसान से एक युवक ने कॉल करने के लिए मोबाइल फोन मांगा। बात करने के बाद युवक फोन लेकर भाग गया। पुलिस ने उसकी पहचान की और गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने जानकारी निकाली तो पता चला, आरोपी के खिलाफ पहले से कई मामले दर्ज हैं। उसके पास से पुलिस को चोरी की बाइक और देशी कट्‌टा व कारतूस भी मिल गए।

टिहिया ने सोमवार को रिपोर्ट कराई थी कि वो खेत पर पानी दे रहा था तभी शंभू पिता मानसिंह डामोर निवासी गोलाछोटी आया और मोबाइल छीनकर ले गया। पुलिस को रात को सूचना मिली कि एक संदिग्ध बिना नंबर की बाइक से रोटला की ओर जा रहा है।

उसे रोका और नाम पूछा तो वो ठीक से जवाब नहीं दे सका। पुलिस ने और सवाल किए तो अलग-अलग जवाब दिए। शक होने पर हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की गई। सख्ती से पूछने पर उसने खुद का नाम शंभू पिता मानसिंह डामोर बताया। उसकी तलाशी लेने पर 12 बोर का देशी कट्टा, 2 जिंदा कारतूस और लूटा हुआ मोबाइल भी बरामद हुआ। बाइक के दस्तावेज उसके पास नहीं थे ये बाइक धार जिले के बदनावर से चोरी होना पाई गई।'

एसपी आशुतोष गुप्ता ने बताया 23 साल के शंभू पर 2018 में पॉक्सो एक्ट का मामला दर्ज हुआ था। वो इसमें भी फरार था। कार्रवाई में कालीदेवी के थाना प्रभारी प्रशिक्षु डीएसपी गौरव पाटिल, एएसआई जसवंतसिंह, हेड कांस्टेबल प्रवीण पाल, कांस्टेबल दिलीप, गणेश, महेश, संदीप, रविंद्र, भूपेंद्र, कैलाश शामिल रहे। एसपी ने टीम को पुरस्कृत करने की घोषणा की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें