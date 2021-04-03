पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिकवानु आंगणू:घरों में तैयार की मोहल्ला कक्षाएं, पढ़ाने के लिए गांव के वॉलिंटियर्स

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
ये गांव खांडियाखाल के रहने वाले अशोक देवड़ा के घर का एक कमरा है। यहां मोहल्ले और फलिये के बच्चों के लिए हमारा घर हमारा विद्यालय कार्यक्रम के सपोर्ट में कक्षाएं चल रही हैं। ये कक्षाएं किसी ट्यूशन की तरह हैं। अशोक ने स्वेच्छा से अपने घर का ये कमरा बच्चों की पढ़ाई के लिए दिया। अपने ही खर्च पर उन्होंने इस कमरे को किसी कक्षा की तरह तैयार किया, ताकि स्कूल जैसा वातावरण मिले। गांव में प्रायमरी स्कूल एक है और शिक्षक सिर्फ दो।

ऐसे में यहां हर फलिये के लिए एक-एक वॉलेंटियर तैयार किए गए हैं। ये गांव के ही पढ़े-लिखे युवा हैं, जिन्हें शिक्षक सामग्री उपलब्ध करा रहे हैं और पढ़ाने की ट्रेनिंग भी दे रहे हैं। अशोक जैसे ही और भी कई लोग हैं, जिन्होंने अपनी जगह बच्चों की पढ़ाई के लिए दी है।यूनिसेफ ने बच्चों की पढ़ाई जारी रखने के लिए ये प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किया है। जिले में कुछ एनजीओ को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। इनमें से एक समावेश नाम की संस्था है। समावेश संस्था ने इस प्राेजेक्ट को नाम दिया, हिकवानु आंगणू। भीली बोली के इन शब्दों का अर्थ है, सीखने का आंगन।

गांव में 6 जगह सेंटर की शुरुआत की
शासकीय उत्कृष्ट प्राथमिक विद्यालय खांडियाखाल की शिक्षिका रेणु कछावा और पुष्पा डामोर ने एनजीओ की मदद से गांव में 6 जगह हिकवानु आंगणू सेंटर की शुरुआत कराई। गांव के 12 युवा रिसोर्स वाॅलिंटियर बच्चों को ट्यूशन दे रहे हैं। इन वॉलिंटियर्स को इन शिक्षिकाओं ने पढ़ाने के विभिन्न तरीकों के बारे में बताया। पुस्तकालय का उपयोग, शिक्षण सहायक सामग्री का उपयोग, सीखने की प्रक्रिया में उपयोगी भाषा एवं गणित के विभिन्न कार्डों का प्रयोग, कविता विधि द्वारा ड्राइंग शीट पर लिखी कविता को हावभाव के साथ पढ़ना, वाक्य पट्टी को निश्चित क्रम में जमाने के साथ दूसरे तरीके अब ये युवा अपना रहे हैं।

130 वॉलिंटियर पढ़ा रहे
संस्था के जितेंद्र मालवीय ने बताया जिले में संस्था 120 से ज्याद फलियों में हिकवानु आंगणू चला रही है। इनमें 130 के लगभग वॉलिंटियर्स पढ़ाई करा रहे हैं। हमारा घर, हमारा विद्यालय योजना में दूसरी संस्थाएं मदद कर रही हैं। समावेश के माध्यम से 18 हजार से ज्यादा बच्चे नियमित पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। योजना खासतौर से प्राथमिक विद्यालयों के बच्चों के लिए हैं, लेकिन मिडिल वाले बच्चे भी कुछ जगह आ रहे हैं।

ये है कांसेप्ट : कोरोना काल में प्रायमरी स्कूल पिछले साल मार्च से बंद हैं। ऐसे में राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र ने हमारा घर, हमार विद्यालय योजना चलाई। इसमें शिक्षकों को फलियों, मोहल्लों और घरों में जाकर पढ़ाना है। लेकिन फलिये ज्यादा हैं और शिक्षक कम। ऐसे में मोहल्लों में इस तरह के केंद्र शुरू किए गए। इसे युनिसेफ ने मदद की। अब किसी ट्यूशन सेंटर की तरह मोहल्ले में किसी एक जगह पढ़ाई हो रही है।
दीवारों को सजाया गया
कलेक्टर रोहितसिंह ने बच्चों के सीखने के लिए आकर्षक वातावरण देने पर काम किया। ऐसे में इन केंद्रों पर भी सिखाती दीवारें बनाई गई। शिक्षिका रेणु कछावा ने केंद्र शुरू करने के लिए बच्चों, पालकों और युवाओं से बात की। सेंटर पर भी रोचक और आकर्षक एवं बोलती हुई दीवारों का निर्माण करवाया गया। दीवारों पर गणित सिखाने वाली पैंटिंग बनवाई गई। संस्था के जिला समन्वयक धूलेश्वर रोत ने बताया, इस तरह की कक्षाओं से बच्चों की सीखने की प्रक्रिया बाधित नहीं हुई। रामा ब्लॉक में सह समन्वयक सौरभ केवट की भूमिका भी रही।

