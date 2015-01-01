पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:नवंबर के शुरुआती 10 दिनों के मुकाबले बीते चार दिन में 4 गुना से ज्यादा मरीज मिले, 1916 हुए कुल संक्रमित

झाबुआएक घंटा पहले
बसें चलाने की शर्त थी मास्क और सैनिटाइज, लेकिन पालन नहीं हो रहा
  • बढ़ रहा हर दिन औसत मरीज मिलने का आंकड़ा, चार दिनों से ये दर अगस्त से आगे पहुंची, सितंबर से थोड़ी ही कम

सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ कोरोना लगातार बढ़ रहा है। साथ ही खतरा भी। बीते 4 दिनों में अचानक मरीज मिलने की दर बढ़ गई। ये दर 1 से 10 नवंबर से 4 गुना से ज्यादा और 11 से 20 तारीख के दोगुना से ज्यादा हो गई। 21 से 24 नवंबर तक 76 नए मरीज मिले। कई दिनों बाद एक दिन में 25 केस मिलने का आंकड़ा सोमवार को रहा। मंगलवार को भी 16 नए संक्रमित पाए गए। इसके साथ ही जिले में कुल मरीजों की संख्या 1916 हो गई। इस रफ्तार से दिसंबर शुरू होने के पहले ही आंकड़ा 2 हजार से आगे जा सकता है।

मरीज बढ़ने के साथ एक्टिव केस भी बढ़ रहे हैं और रिकवरी रेट में भी गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। संक्रमण के मामले में सबसे अच्छा दिन 10 नवंबर का रहा था। तब कोरोना जिले में न्यूनतम स्तर पर पहुंच गया था। लेकिन इसके बाद से केस कुछ बढ़ने लगे और अब तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। खतरा लगातार बढ़ने के बावजूद लापरवाही का आलम पहले जैसा ही है। आने वाले दिनों में तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जाएगी। दिसंबर और जनवरी में सबसे ज्यादा ठंड गिरेगी। ऐसे में सावधानी ज्यादा रखना होगी, क्योंकि संक्रमण की रफ्तार तेजी से बढ़ने का अंदेशा है। इतना जरूर है कि सैंपलिंग ज्यादा होने से मृत्यु दर, पॉजिटिव केस आने की दर में सुधार हुआ है।

बसें चलाने की शर्त थी मास्क और सैनिटाइज, लेकिन पालन नहीं हो रहा
सरकार ने दो महीने पहले बसें चलाने की अनुमति दी थी। पूरी क्षमता से बसें चलने लगी। शर्त ये रखी गई थी कि बसों को लगातार सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। यात्रियों के लिए सैनिटाइजर रखा जाएगा। सवारियों को मास्क पहनना जरूरी होगा। इसके बावजूद यहां सवारी बसों में इन नियमों का पालन नहीं हो रहा। लगभग हर बस में यही हाल हैं। कुछ तो खचाखच सवारियों से भरी जा रही हैं। खतरा मोल लेकर यात्रा कराई जा रही है।

