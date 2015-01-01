पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमीन मिली:किशनपुरी में 5 एकड़ में बनेगा नया बस स्टैंड, खेल विभाग को पूर्व में दी गई जमीन वापस ली

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • एक माह में शुरू हो सकता है स्मार्ट बस स्टैंड का काम, हाउसिंग बोर्ड बनाएगा डिजाइन
  • उत्कृष्ट सड़क से ऑडिटोरियम के बीच नया पुल बनाकर यहां जाने का रास्ता बनाएंगे

शहर का नया बस स्टैंड किशनपुरी में बनेगा। सांची दुग्धशीत केंद्र और नए बन रहे ऑडिटोरियम के पीछे 5 एकड़ जमीन इसके लिए आवंटित कर दी गई है। यहां पहले खेल विभाग को कुछ जमीन दी गई थी। लेकिन उन्होंने कोई निर्माण नहीं किया। ऐसे में खेल विभाग से ये हिस्सा वापस ले लिया गया और बस स्टैंड के लिए जरूरत के मुताबिक 5 एकड़ जमीन मिल गई।

यहां तक जाने के लिए रास्ता उत्कृष्ट सड़क से नए बन रहे ऑडिटोरियम तक एक नया पुल बनाकर बनाया जाएगा। ये पुल पहले से ऑडिटोरियम जाने के लिए प्रस्तावित था, लेकिन अब संभावना है कि इसे ज्यादा चौड़ा बनाया जाए।

संभावना है कि 10 करोड़ की लागत के इस बस स्टैंड का काम एक-दो महीने में शुरू हो जाएगा। हाउसिंग बोर्ड को पब्लिक प्रायवेट पार्टनरशिप (पीपीपी) मॉडल से काम कराना है। ये काम नगरों का पुनर्घनत्वीकरण योजना 2016 में हाेगा। प्रायवेट कंपनी को जमीन दी जाएगी और वही निर्माण करेगी। बाद में दुकानों और दूसरी आय से वो खर्च की भरपाई करेगी।

4 साल पुराना प्राेजेक्ट, कांग्रेस-भाजपा दोनों ने अपना बताया

दो महीने पहले ही कलेक्टर रोहितसिंह ने यहां जाकर जमीन देखी थी। अब आवंटन हो चुका है। योजना सबसे पहले 2016 में बनाई गई थी। तब अभी के बस स्टैंड पर ही नया बस स्टैंड बनाने की बात थी। वहां जगह कम होने, पुराने दुकानदारों द्वारा दुकानें खाली नहीं करने और शहर के बीच होने से मामला अटक गया। तब से अब तक काम रुका रहा। तब भाजपा ने इसे अपना काम बताया था। साल 2019 में कांग्रेस सरकार ने फिर से इसकी घोषणा कर दी और 10 करोड़ रुपए देने का वादा किया। कांग्रेस ने इसे अपनी योजना बताया था।

ऐसा रहेगा स्मार्ट बस स्टैंड

बसों के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म बनेंगे, पार्किंग, वेटिंग एरिया, बेबी फीडिंग एरिया, स्मार्ट सुविधाघर, शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स, फूड जोन, कैंटीन बनेंगे।

पुराने में ये समस्याएं थी

पुराने 62-63 दुकानदार हटने को तैयार नहीं थे। उन्हें नई दुकानें बनाकर मुफ्त में देने पर कुल खर्च 12 करोड़ तक जा रहा था। नई जगह निर्माण होने से 5 से 6 करोड़ की बचत होने की संभावना है। रिकार्ड में जमीन भी कुछ राजस्व और कुछ नगर पालिका के नाम है।

कहां, कितनी, कैसी जमीन

  • किशनपुरी में सर्वे नंबर 24/2 की जमीन।
  • 2 हेक्टेयर यानि लगभग 5 एकड़।
  • पहाड़ीनुमा जमीन जो सांची डेयरी के पीछे है ओर अनास नदी के किनारे है।

अब डिजाइन तैयार करेंगे

जमीन आवंटन के बाद अब ड्राइंग और डिजाइन तैयार करेंगे। हो सकता है डिजाइन पहले की तरह रहे या कुछ बदलाव भी हो। जगह के हिसाब से तय किया जाएगा। जल्दी ही काम शुरू होगा।

-एमएल चौहान, ईई, हाउसिंग बोर्ड

