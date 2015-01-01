पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समझाइश:बाजार में निकले अधिकारी, व्यापारियों को समझाइश दी

झाबुआएक घंटा पहले
  • जाम ना लगे इसलिए सड़क तक आई दुकानों को पीछे कराया

सड़कों तक लगी दुकानों के कारण मुख्य बाजार संकरा हो गया है। त्योहारी सीजन में बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में बाजार की व्यवस्थाएं सुधारने के लिए प्रशासनिक अमला बुधवार को शहर में निकला। डिप्टी कलेक्टर अभयसिंह खराड़ी के नेतृत्व में नगर पालिका और ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने व्यापारियों को समझाइश दी और सड़कों तक लगी दुकानों को पीछे कराया।

शुरुआत बुधवार दोपहर 12.30 बजे बस स्टैंड चौराहे से की गई। डिप्टी कलेक्टर खराड़ी के साथ ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज वीजेंद्रसिंह मुजाल्दे, नपा सीएमओ एलएस डोडिया, एएसआई लोकेंद्र खेड़े कर्मचारियों के साथ बस स्टैंड से विजय स्तंभ तिराहे तक पहुंचे। दुकानों के बाहर रखा सामान अंदर कराया।

इसके बाद पुन: बस स्टैंड चौराहे पर आकर यहां खड़े दो पहिया वाहनों को हटवाया। होटल व अन्य दुकानों को भी सामान बाहर ना रखने की समझाइश दी। इसके बाद अमला थांदला गेट की ओर निकला। यहां भी व्यापारियों ने सड़क तक दुकानें लगा रखी थी जिन्हें समझाइश देकर पीछे हटाया। फल फ्रूट, सब्जी, कपड़े व अन्य दुकानदारों को सड़क से पीछे किया।

कार्रवाई करने निकले डिप्टी कलेक्टर खराड़ी पोस्ट ऑफिस के सामने पहुंचे। यहां पोस्ट ऑफिस जाने वाले एक गेट के आगे कपड़े की दुकान लगी हुई थी, जिसे खराड़ी ने हटवाया। इसके पास ही एटीएम के आगे एक और कपड़े की दुकान थी, जिसे यहां से हटाने के लिए कहा। दाेनों व्यापारियों ने अपना समान हटाया। एडीएम ने गेट व एटीएम के सामने दोबारा दुकान नहीं लगाने की बात व्यापारियों से कही।

