खेत दलदल की तरह बने:साल में सिर्फ एक बार चावल की फसल ही ले पाते हैं क्षेत्र के किसान

खच्चरटोड़ी4 घंटे पहले
मेघनगर जनपद के अंतर्गत आने वाली ग्राम पंचायत खच्चरटोड़ी में पुराना तालाब है। इस तालाब की पाल से 10 से ज्यादा जगहों से पानी का रिसाव होता है। पाल से रिसकर निकला यह पानी 20 किसानों की 8 हेक्टेयर जमीन में भरा रहता है। खेत दलदल की तरह बने रहते हैं।

ये 20 किसान तलाईनुमा खेतों में सिर्फ एक बार चावल की खेती कर पाते हैं। ये फसल कटने तक तालाब का पानी खत्म हो जाता है और किसान दूसरी फसल नहीं ले पाते। एक बार मनरेगा में तालाब सुधारा भी, लेकिन रिसाव बंद नहीं हुए।

जब चावल की फसल पकती है तो इन किसानों को कीचड़ में खड़ा होकर काटना पड़ती है। किसानों ने बताया पानी में फसल होने के कारण मजदूर नहीं आते। आते भी हैं तो ज्यादा मजदूरी देना पड़ती है।

जानवरों का भी डर रहता है। अगर ज्यादा समय पानी भरा रहे तो लागत भी नहीं निकल पाती। तालाब के पास कैथोलिक डायसिस के पंचकुई चर्च संस्था की भी 1 हेक्टेयर जमीन है।

इन किसानों की भूमि

अर्जुन कट्ठा, जगदीश कट्ठा, गरवर कट्ठा, सुभाष पंचाल, गणपत पंचाल, अमरसिंह साबलिया, रमेश साबलिया, मोतेसिंह बागड़या, नंदराम पंचाल, छतरसिंह खतोड़या, जवानसिंह खतेड़िया, अमरसिंह टगरिया ,बापू पड़वाल, मनोहर पंचाल, सबुर पंचाल, रमेश पंचाल, ईश्वर पंचाल।

आज तक न कोई सर्वे हुआ न कोई मुआवजा मिला

20 किसानों की इन तलाईयों मे तालाब से रिसकर आया पानी होने के कारण यह ठीक से पहली फसल भी नहीं ले पाते हैं। कई बार ज्यादा पानी से फसल सड़ जाती है। ये कई साल से हो रहा है। एक भी बार किसानों को मुआवजा नहीं मिल पाया। कभी सर्वे तक नहीं हुआ।

जनप्रतिनिधियों से भी शिकायत की, लेकिन आश्वासन ही मिले। साल 2006 में मनरेगा के तहत पाल खोदकर काली मिट्टी भी डाली गई थी। लेकिन उससे भी पानी नहीं रुका।

सरपंच ने ज्ञापन दिया

सांसद गुमानसिंह डामोर की पत्नी सूरज डामोर सोमवार को रंभापुर दौरे पर आईं। यहां खच्चरटोडी सरपंच प्रदीप गणावा ने इस समस्या से अवगत कराते हुए एक ज्ञापन दिया। डामोर ने सांसद को अवगत कराने और समस्या का समाधान कराने का आश्वासन दिया। सरपंच प्रदीप गणावा का कहना है, कई बार इस तालाब की पाल पर घाट निर्माण के लिए आवेदन दे चुके हैं ताकि पानी रुक सके।

हजारों लीटर पानी बह जाता है

बरसात में यह तालाब लबालब भर जाता है और काफी पानी स्टोर होता है। लेकिन फरवरी में पूरा सूख जाता है। रिसाव होने के कारण प्रतिदिन हजारों लीटर पानी व्यर्थ ही बह रहा है।

