पूजा-अर्चना:एक पोशाख में नजर आएंगे पंडित, सात मंदिरों में एक साथ होगी महाआरती

  • मांडू के चतुर्भुज श्रीराम मंदिर में पीठाधीश्वर ने लागू की नई व्यवस्था, सुख, शांति, वैभव और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की दृष्टि से यह प्रयाेग किया जा रहा

मांडू के चतुर्भुज श्रीराम मंदिर में अब नई परंपरा लागू की है। महामंडलेश्वर पीठाधीश्वर डॉ. नरसिंहदासजी ने विश्व की एकमात्र चार भुजाधारी प्रतिमा वाले मंदिर के साथ अन्य नए 7 मंदिरों में एक साथ एक समय में पूजा, अर्चना और महाआरती कराने की व्यवस्था की है।

साथ ही पंडित व पुजारी भी एक पाेशाख में नजर आएंगे। सुख, शांति, वैभव और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की दृष्टि से यह प्रयाेग किया जा रहा है। महामंडलेश्वर डाॅ. नरसिंहदासजी ने बताया शास्त्रों में लिखा है कि किस प्रकार एक मनुष्य प्रातः काल उठने से लेकर रात्रि शयन तक अपने जीवन को सुखमय बनाने के लिए इन विधाओं का प्रयोग कर सकता है।

आदिकाल से ही इन विधाओं को मंदिराें में विशेष रुप से प्रयोग में लाया जाता है। जैसे प्रातः काल की पूजा में भगवान को किस प्रकार से शृंगार किया जाए कि दर्शनार्थी उसका दर्शन कर आनंदित हो। किस प्रकार से घड़ी-घंटे का प्रयोग किया जाए कि उनकी वेदर ध्वनि उसकी मानसिक तरंगों को उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और शांतता की ओर ले जाए। आज के समय में विहंगम परिस्थितियों में बिगड़ती मानसिकता व शारीरिक स्थितियों को देखते हुए मंदिरों में ऐसे प्रयोग पुनः आरंभ करने की आवश्यकता है।

जैसे भगवान के वस्त्र किस कलर के हो, पुजारी व सेवादारों के वस्त्र किन रंगों के हो, जिसे दर्शनार्थी देखते ही शांतता का अनुभूत करें। किस प्रकार का संगीत, मंत्र जाप, मंत्र ध्वनि, शंख ध्वनि, घंटियों की ध्वनि रहे कि जिसके बजते ही उसकी तरंगों से शरीर की तरंगें प्रफुल्लित हो जाए। हमारे जीवन में रंगों का भी बहुत महत्व है।

इन ड्रेस के पहने से क्या प्रभाव पड़ेगा

सफेद रंग : प्राचीनकाल में यज्ञ व महत्वपूर्ण पूजा के दौरान सफेद रंग का बहुत महत्व था। लेकिन धीरे-धीरे इसका महत्व कम हो गया। सफेद रंग मां सरस्वती का है। इससे राहु शांत रहता है। सफेद रंग से शुद्धता और पवित्रता का आभास भी होता है। आज भी सफेद रंग का सूती कपड़ा पूजा के पाट पर बिछाने में उपयाेग हाेता है।

लाल रंग : लाल रंग के अंतर्गत केसरिया या भगवा का उपयोग भी कर सकते हैं। इसमें अग्नि का रंग भी शामिल हाेने से यह शरीर में रक्त का दर्शाता है। हिन्दू धर्म में विवाहित महिला लाल रंग की साड़ी और हरी चूड़ियां पहनती हैं। इसके अलावा विवाह के समय दूल्हा भी लाल या केसरी रंग की पगड़ी ही धारण करता है, जो उसके आने वाले जीवन की खुशहाली से जुड़ी है। लाल रंग उत्साह, सौभाग्य, उमंग, साहस और नवजीवन का प्रतीक है।

हरा रंग : यह प्रकृति का रंग है। यह रंग माता पार्वती और भगवान शिव को अत्यधिक पसंद हैं। गणेश, माता दुर्गा और माता लक्ष्मी को भी यह रंग प्रिय है। माता दुर्गा को हरे रंग की मेहंदी, चुनरियां और चूड़ियां चढ़ाई जाती हैं।

यह रंग बुध ग्रह का रंग है। पूजा में इस रंग के कपड़े का प्रयोग किया जाता है। आयुर्वेद में हरा रंग कई रोगों में कारगर माना गया है क्योंकि यह रंग हरियाली, शीतलता, ताजगी, आत्मविश्वास, प्रसन्नता और सकारात्मकता का होता है। यह आंत की बीमारियों, लिवर, नाड़ी संबंधी रोगों और खून की बीमारी में अच्छा माना जाता है।

पीला रंग : पीले रंग के वस्त्रों को पितांबर कहते है। इसके अंतर्गत नारंगी और केसरी रंग को भी शामिल कर सकते हैं। इससे गुरु का बल बढ़ता है। गुरु हमारे भाग्य को जगाने वाला गृह है। किसी भी प्रकार के मांगलिक कार्य में पीले रंग का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। केसरिया या पीला रंग सूर्यदेव, मंगल और बृहस्पति जैसे ग्रहों का भी प्रतिनिधित्व करता है।

