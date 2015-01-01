पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हज 2021:हज यात्रियों से सऊदी अरब वसूलेगा वीसा की फीस

झाबुआएक घंटा पहले
  • उड़ान से 72 घंटे पहले यात्री को कराना होगा आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट, क्वारेंटाइन होने के बाद कर सकेंगे यात्रा

कोरोना के चलते अगले वर्ष 2021 में हज से पहले सऊदी अरब में क्वारेंटाइन होना पड़ेगा। उड़ान से 72 घंटे पहले हरेक हज यात्री को आरटी- पीसीआर टेस्ट भी कराना होगा। इस टेस्ट का प्रयोग किसी भी व्यक्ति के शरीर के अंदर वायरस का पता लगाने के लिए किया जाता है।

इस बार सऊदी अरब वीसा फीस के नाम पर हज यात्रियों से 300 रियाल वसूलेगा। वैट की दर भी उसने 5 से बढ़ाकर 15 फीसदी कर दी है। मुंबई से जाने वाले प्रति यात्री का 3 लाख 61 हजार 927 रुपए का खर्च संभावित हैं।

कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते यात्रियों को कई तरह की पाबंदियों और हिदायतों के साथ हज करना होगा। सऊदी अरब सरकार ने मक्का-मदीना में परिवहन और आवासीय व्यवस्थाओं में भी परिवर्तन कर दिया है। यह पहले के मुकाबले 25 से 40 फीसदी तक महंगी हो गई है।

6 हजार रुपए होगी वीजा फीस : सऊदी अरब पहली बार हज यात्रियों से फीस वसूली के नाम पर 300 रियाल वसूलेगा। भारतीय मुद्रा में यह छह हजार रुपए से कुछ अधिक राशि होगी। दूसरी ओर हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया प्रोसेसिंग फीस के 300 रुपए लेगी।

गर्भवती महिलाएं नहीं जा सकेंगी : इस बार गर्भवती महिलाओं को हज यात्रा पर जाने की इजाजत नहीं है। इसी तरह किडनी, लीवर, कैंसर, हृदय रोगियों की हज यात्रा पर भी उनकी स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा की खातिर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। इसके अलावा 18 साल से कम लेकिन 65 साल से ज्यादा उम्र के लोग भी हज पर नहीं जा सकेंगे।

लग सकता है जुर्माना

हज (2021) के लिए चयनित होने पर यात्री आवेदन निरस्त कराता है तो उसे पैसा देना होगा। 31 मार्च तक की अवधि में एक हजार, 1 से 30 अप्रैल तक 5000 व उड़ान के दिन निरस्त करने पर 25 हजार या एकतरफ किराए की राशि के समतुल्य राशि वसूली जाएगी।

45 सीटर बस में 15 यात्री बैठेंगे : मक्का-मदीना में 45 सीटर बस में 15 यात्री ही बैठ सकेंगे। इसका किराया 3 गुना अधिक देना होगा। इसके अलावा हज की अवधि 30 से 35 दिन रहेगी।

फेरबदल संभव है

संक्रमण को ध्यान में रखते हुए सऊदी अरब सरकार ने व्यवस्थाओं और दिशा-निर्देशों में कोई बदलाव किया तो यात्रियों को सूचित करेंगे।

-एमए खान, सीईओ, हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया (मुंबई)

भोपाल समेत प्रदेश से जाने वाले यात्रियों का अनुमानित खर्च हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया ने 361927 रु. आंका है। पहली किश्त डेढ़ लाख देनी होगी।

- दाऊद अहमद खान, सीईओ, मप्र राज्य हज कमेटी

