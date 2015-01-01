पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऐलान:23 विषयों में 187 अतिथि विद्वानों की चयन सूची जारी

झाबुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने सरकारी कॉलेजों में सहायक प्राध्यापक, ग्रंथपाल और क्रीड़ा अधिकारी के रिक्त पदों पर अतिथि विद्वानों को सेवा में लेने के लिए सोमवार को चयन सूची जारी कर दी है। इसमें 23 विषयों में 187 उम्मीदवारों का मेरिट अनुसार चयन किया गया है। लंबे इंतजार के बाद ये हो पाया। हालांकि ये अभी भी कम है। दिसंबर 2019 से बेरोजगार बैठे फाॅलेन आउट की संख्या 800 से अधिक है।

इंतजार कर रहे अतिथि विद्वानों ने इसमें आपत्ति जताई है। उनका कहना है, केवल उन्हीं उम्मीदवारों को शामिल करना था जो सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती 2017 से चयनितों की नियुक्ति से प्रभावित हुए थे। अतिथि विद्वान नियमितिकरण संघर्ष मोर्चा के मीडिया प्रभारी शंकरलाल खरवाड़िया ने बताया, शिवराज सरकार ने हमें व्यवस्था में लेने का भरोसा दिलाया था। वर्तमान कैबिनेट मंत्री डॉ. नरोत्तम मिश्रा, गोपाल भार्गव भी हमारे आंदोलन स्थल पर आए थे। इसलिए हमें कुछ अच्छा होने की उम्मीद है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें