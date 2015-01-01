पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रह मिलन:शनि-गुरु का महामिलन आज, सभी राशियों के लिए शुभ

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • मकर राशि में शनि पहले से विराजमान, अब गुरु का होगा प्रवेश
  • दोनों ग्रहों की युति करवाएगी बड़े बदलाव

20 नवंबर को दोपहर 1.23 बजे ब्रह्मांड के देव गुरु बृहस्पति अपनी स्व राशि धनु से मकर में प्रवेश करेंगे। मकर में शनिदेव पहले से विराजमान हैं। 19 नवंबर से 6 अप्रैल 2021 तक गुरु व शनि की युति मकर राशि में होगी। 6 अप्रैल से 21 सितंबर तक कुंभ राशि में गुरु आ जाएंगे और फिर से मकर में रहेंगे।

ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. हिमांशु शुक्ल ने बताया मकर राशि शनि की स्वयं की राशि में गुरु का गोचर काल नीच भंग राजयोग बनाएगा। दोनों प्रमुख ग्रह की युति बड़े बदलाव के संकेत दे रही है। इससे लंबे समय से प्रमोशन का इंतजार करने वाले लोगों को स्थान परिवर्तन के साथ सुखद संकेत मिलेंगे। इससे पहले गुरु-शनि मकर राशि में 1902, 1961 में एक साथ आए थे।

अपनी नीच राशि में बैठने के बाद देवगुरु बृहस्पति अनिष्ट फल तो नहीं देते लेकिन उनका शुभ प्रभाव कम हो जाता है। ग्रहों के मिलन के चलते होने वाली घटनाओं के बारे में बताया जा रहा है कि शनि व गुरु का मकर राशि में युति के प्रभाव लंबे समय से जो कानूनी मामले लंबित पड़े थे उनके फैसले होने की संभावना रहेगी। देश की अर्थव्यवस्था पर असर पड़ेगा। शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में कई बदलाव हो सकते हैं।

मीन राशि वालों की प्रतिष्ठा बढ़ेगी, वाहन के योग बनेंगे

मेष : रोजगार में तरक्की के योग बनेंगे और वैवाहिक जीवन मे खुशहाली बढ़ेगी।

वृषभ: विदेश यात्रा, नौकरी में प्रमोशन, अविवाहितों के विवाह योग है।

मिथुन : अटके हुए कामों में तेजी, व्यापार में शुभ परिणाम मिल सकते हैं।

कर्क : नौकरी में स्थान परिवर्तन, व्यापार में लाभ के प्रबल योग बन रहे हैं।

सिंह : विरोधी नतमस्तक होंगे। प्रेम संबंध प्रगाढ़ होंगे। रुका हुआ धन भी वापस मिलने के योग हैं।

कन्या : नए अवसर प्राप्त होंगे और घर-वाहन का भी सपना पूरा हो सकता है।

तुला : पारिवारिक सुख में बढ़ोतरी के साथ संतान के विवाह की रुकावट दूर हो सकती है।

वृश्चिक : गुरु का गोचर आय बढ़ाने वाला होगा। लंबे समय से अटकी हुई समस्याओं का निदान हो सकता है।

धनु : समाज में मान सम्मान, आर्थिक जीवन में तरक्की मिलेगी ओर संतान संबंधी परेशानी दूर होगी।

मकर : धार्मिक यात्रा के योग बनेंगे। शिक्षा से जुड़े क्षेत्र में नई पहचान बन सकती है।

कुंभ : पुराने निवेश के लाभ होने के साथ व्यापार में भी धन लाभ हो सकता है।

मीन : नया वाहन या मकान खरीद के योग बनेंगे। पद प्रतिष्ठा दोनों बढ़ेगी।

23 सितंबर को केतू और राहु ने राशि परिवर्तन किया था

पं. शुक्ल ने बताया 23 सितंबर को केतू और राहु ने राशि परिवर्तन किया था। जिससे गुरु के साथ उनकी युति भंग हो गई थी। इसी योग के कारण कोरोना के मामले भी घटे थे। ज्योतिषीय दृष्टिकोण से पुन: मकर राशि में गुरु आ रहे हैं। इसमें गुरु और शनि का संबंध हो रहा है। ये योग पुन: संक्रमित बीमारियों को बढ़ाएगा। ये योग 5 मार्च 2021 तक रहेगा। इसलिए सावधानी रखने की जरूरत है। नवग्रहों में शुभ ग्रह माने जाने वाले बृहस्पति हमारे जीवन में उन्नति की राह खोलते हैं।

