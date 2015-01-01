पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी एकादशी:आज से गूंजेगी शहनाई, पाबंदी का रखना होगा ध्यान

झाबुआ27 मिनट पहले
  • आज से शुभ कार्यों पर लगी रोक हटेगी, मंदिरों और घरों में होंगे तुलसी-शालिगराम विवाह

देवउठनी एकादशी बुधवार को है। इस दिन से जिले में शादियां शुरू हो जाएगी। हालांकि शासन की गाइड लाइन के कारण इस बार शादी समारोह छोटे स्तर पर होगी। खुले में होने वाले समारोह में 200 से ज्यादा लोगों को आमंत्रित करने की अनुमति नहीं है।

देवउठनी ग्यारस पर शनि एवं गुरु मकर राशि में रहेंगे। मकर शनि के स्वामित्व वाली राशि है। इससे 59 साल पहले 18 नवंबर 1961 को देवउठनी एकादशी पर गुरु शनि की मकर राशि में थे। इसके बाद से यह युति इस वर्ष बनी है। इस बार यह देवउठनी ग्यारस उत्तराभाद्रपद नक्षत्र में है। दिन बुधवार होने से आने वाले 8 माह के लिए यह सुखद वातावरण बनाएगी। इस दिन से सभी शुभ कामों की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। इसके अलावा मंदिरों में तुलसी-शालिगराम विवाह का आयोजन भी किया जाएगा।

पं. हिमंशु शुक्ल ने बताया इस दिन चारभुजानाथ मंदिर में चातुर्मास कथा का समापन और तुलसी विवाह शाम 7 बजे होगा। आयोजन नीमा समाज द्वारा किया जाएगा। भगवान का विशेष श्रृंगार किया जाएगा। पांच ब्राह्मणों द्वारा अभिषेक और तुलसी विवाह मंत्रोच्चार के साथ किया जाएगा। जबकि गोवर्धननाथ मंदिर में 26 नवंबर को तुलसी विवाह का पर्व मनाया जाएगा। आयोजन और दर्शन शाम को होंगे।

देवउठनी ग्यारस के अगले दिन 26 नवंबर से चातुर्मास समाप्त हो जाएगा। इससे सभी शुभ काम शुरु होंगे। देवउठनी ग्यारस को बिना मुहूर्त के शादी विवाह करने की परंपरा भी है। इस दिन से शुभ मुहूर्त में वैवाहिक आयोजन शुरू हो जाएंगे।

शादियों पर प्रशासन की रहेगी नजर
देव उठनी एकादशी से शुरू होने वाले शादी समारोह पर इस बार शासन की नजर रहेगी। कोविड-19 के चलते इस बार खुले में होने वाले शादी समारोह में 200 से ज्यादा लोगों को आमंत्रित करने की अनुमति नहीं है। आयोजनकर्ताओं के साथ मैरिज गार्डन वालों को भी इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखना होगा कि गाइड लाइन का पालन ठीक से हो।

इस एकादशी मौसम में हुआ बदलाव जीवन के लिए अनुकूल है
देवउठनी एकादशी से मौसम सुहाना हो जाएगा। वातावरण हर तरह से मनुष्य के लिए अनुकूल रहेगा। इसलिए इस एकादशी को पूजन पाठ एवं भगवान सालिग्राम का तुलसी के साथ विवाह का आयोजन किया जाता है। तुलसी भी रोग निवारक पौधा है इसके घर में रहने से रोगाणु नष्ट होते हैं।

