करवा चौथ:डिजाइनर करवे और छलनी से सजी दुकानें-शोरूम

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • पति की लंबी उम्र और सुख-समृद्धि के लिए महिलाएं आज करेंगी व्रत, बाजार में दिनभर रही भीड़

आज अखंड सौभाग्य व पति की लंबी आयु और सुख-समृद्धि लिए महिलाएं करवा चौथ का व्रत करेंगी। महिलाएं सूर्योदय होने के पहले से ही व्रत रखती हैं और रात को चांद देखकर व पूजन कर व्रत खोलती हैं। महिलाओं ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है, बाजार भी में करवा चौथ को लेकर रौनक दिखी।

शहर के प्रमुख बाजारों में इस बार डिजाइनर करवे आए हैं, जिनकी कीमत 15 रुपए से लेकर 80 रुपए तक है। करवा पूजन से संबंधित सामग्रियों की 50 से ज्यादा दुकानें और हाथ ठेलों पर करवे की दुकानें लगी हैं। वहीं छलनी (चालनी) भी डिजाइनर मिल रही है। महिलाओं की पसंद के अनुसार हर प्रकार की सामग्री अस्थाई दुकान से लेकर शो-रूम तक में उपलब्ध है। कुछ विक्रेता 50 से लेकर 250 रुपए में व्रत की पुस्तक और पूजन सामग्री दे रहे हैं।
चांद निकलने पर पहले पूजन करें फिर चंद्र को दें अर्घ्य

पं. हिमांशु शुक्ल ने बताया करवा चौथ का व्रत सूर्योदय के पहले शुरू होता है। जिसे चांद निकलने तक रखा जाता है। इस व्रत में सास अपनी बहू काे सरगी (करवा) देती है। इस सरगी को लेकर बहू अपने व्रत की शुरुआत करती हैं।

इस व्रत को रखने वाली महिलाओं को करवा चौथ के दिन सूर्योदय के पहले उठ जाना चाहिए। स्नान आदि से निवृत होकर भगवान की पूजन कर निर्जला व्रत का संकल्प लेना चाहिए। करवा चौथ के पूरे दिन महिलाएं अन्न-जल कुछ ग्रहण नहीं करती हैं। रात को चंद्रमा के दर्शन के बाद ही व्रत खोलती हैं। पूजा के लिए शाम के समय एक मिट्टी की वेदी पर सभी देवताओं की स्थापना कर इसमें करवा रखें।

एक थाली में धूप, दीप, चंदन, रोली, सिंदूर व पूजन सामग्री और शुद्ध घी का दीपक जलाएं। चांद निकलने के एक घंटा पहले पूजन प्रारंभ करें। करवा का पूजन करने के बाद चौथ माता का पूजन करके चंद्रमा का पूजन किया जाता है एवं चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य प्रदान किया जाता है। पश्चात करवे का जल पति के हाथ आचमन करती है। इस दिन महिलाएं एक साथ मिलकर भी पूजा करती हैं।

