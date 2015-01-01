पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:नल-जल योजना की मोटर का स्टार्टर तीन माह से बंद, पंचायत को नहीं मिल रहा पानी

खच्चरटोड़ीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ठेकेदार को दो साल तक करना है मेंटेनेंस, शिकायत के बाद भी नहीं कर रहे सुधार

मेघनगर जनपद क्षेत्र में आने वाली ग्राम पंचायत खच्चरटोडी में 72 लाख की मुख्यमंत्री नल जल योजना के हाल बेहाल है। गांव में योजना के तहत सूरत (गुजरात) के ठेकेदार ने 50 हजार लीटर पानी की क्षमता वाली टंकी का निर्माण किया है। इसके अलावा गांव में करीब 4 किलोमीटर पाइप लाइन डाली गई है। ठेकेदार को दो साल तक पानी नलों तक पहुंचाना था। मेंटेनेंस कार्य भी देखना था। लेकिन योजना की देखरेख नहीं होने से अब पानी नहीं मिल रहा।

दरअसल, ठेकेदार को पीएचई विभाग की ओर से अलग से राशि दी गई। लेकिन ठेकेदार द्वारा लापरवाही की जा रही है। योजना के तहत सम्पवेल भी बनाया गया। इसमें मोटर लगाकर टंकी तक पानी पहुंचाना था। ताकि अधिक प्रेशर होने पर गांव में सभी नलों में पानी पहुंच जाए। लेकिन मोटर का स्टार्टर करीबन 3 माह से खराब पड़ा है। ठेकेदार ने अभी तक इससे सुधारा नहीं है। इस कारण गांव के कई फलियों में पानी नहीं पहुंच रहा। वाॅल्वमैन द्वारा सीधे रसौड़ी मेघनगर लाइन से पानी दिया जा रहा है लेकिन पाइपलाइन की लंबी दूरी होने के कारण पानी का प्रेशर नहीं बन पाता है। लिहाजा कई नलों तक पानी नही पहुंच पा रहा है।

इसके पहले युवाओं ने खराब वाॅल्व को निकाला था

पंचायत के लुहारटोडी गांव में करीबन 1 माह से वॉल्व खराब था। कई बार पीएचई विभाग के अफसर और ठेकेदार को इस वॉल्व को सुधारने की सूचना दी। लेकिन नहीं सुधारा गया। इसके बाद गांव के युवाओं ने ही गड्ढों खोदकर खुद वॉल्व निकाला, लेकिन अभी तक पीएचई विभाग ने दूसरा वॉल्व नही लगाया।

ठेकेदार मेंटेनेंस नहीं कर रहा इसलिए परेशानी

गांव में पेयजल की काफी समस्या है। ठेकेदार द्वारा सही से मेंटेनेंस नहीं किया जा रहा है। मोटर का स्टार्टर खराब हुए 3 माह हो गए हैं। कई बार कहने पर भी अभी तक नहीं सुधारा गया।’

-प्रदीप गणावा, सरंपच, खच्चरटोड़ी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें