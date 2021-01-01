पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:छापरी में टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट स्पर्धा शुरू, विजेता को मिलेंगे 11,111 रुपए

कालीदेवी3 घंटे पहले
छापरी (कालीदेवी) में मारुति क्लब के तत्वावधान में चौथा टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत हुई। शुभारंभ मुख्य अतिथि सरपंच एवं सांसद प्रतिनिधि दिनेश अमलियार नपे किया। अध्यक्षता मंडल अध्यक्ष रामा किशन भूरिया ने की। विशेष अतिथि जपं सदस्य करणसिंह अमलियार, वरसिंह भूरिया थे।

अमलियार ने कहा गांव की प्रतिभाओं को इस प्रकार के टूर्नामेंट से अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाने का मौका मिलता है। आप सभी आपसी भाईचारे से खेलकर प्रतियोगिता का आनंद लें। सभी अपना श्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करें। उद्घाटन मैच डायमंड क्लब वागलावाट और परवट की टीम के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें परवट की टीम ने जीत हासिल की। प्रथम पुरस्कार सरपंच अमलियार की ओर से 11111 रुपए दिया जाएगा।

द्वितीय पुरस्कार जनपद प्रतिनिधि करणसिंह अमलियार की ओर से 5555 रहेगा। तृतीय पुरस्कार समिति की ओर से 2551 रुपए रहेगा। स्पर्धा नेशनल हाईवे के समीप एस्सार पेट्रोल पंप के पास आयोजित की जा रही है। प्रत्येक मैच 8 ओवर के होंगे। सेमीफाइनल व फाइनल मुकाबले 10 ओवर के रहेंगे। फाइनल मुकाबला 3 फरवरी को खेला जाएगा।

