स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021:शहर की सुंदरता टिकाऊ नहीं, सिर्फ दिखावे की

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
सालभर बाद फिर से सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए गमले लगा रही नपा
  • जनवरी में संभावित है स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021
  • 2020 में शहर को मिला था प्रदेश में दूसरा नंबर

नगर पालिका शहर की सुंदरता को सालभर के लिए बरकरार नहीं रख पा रही। जो किया जा रहा है, उससे लगता है, सिर्फ दिखावे के लिए शहर को स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण के समय साफ और सुंदर बनाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा पूरे साल शहर न साफ रहेगा, न सुंदर।

2020 के सर्वेक्षण में शहर को 25 से 50 हजार आबादी वाले नगरीय निकायों में प्रदेश में दूसरा स्थान मिला। लेकिन तब सर्वेक्षण के समय शहर को जिस तरह से सजाया गया था, वो सारी सुंदरता बाद में हटा ली गई।

अब सर्वेक्षण 2021 जनवरी में होना संभावित है। ऐसे में फिर से पुराने सामान से शहर को सजाने की कवायद शुरू की गई है। वैकल्पिक मार्ग पर नाले की पुलिया के दोनों ओर गमले और पौधे लगाने का काम शुरू किया गया। ये पिछले साल भी लगाए थे, लेकिन बाद में हटा लिए गए थे।

अफसरों का कहना है, गर्मियों में पौधों के रखरखाव के लिए इन्हें हटाया था। अभी इन गमलों में पौधे बचे नहीं हैं। फिर से नए लगाए जाएंगे। इसके पास ही नाले के धंसे हुए किनारे को भी सुधारा जा रहा है।

उत्कृष्ट सड़क के डिवाइडर से झाड़ियां हटाकर क्यारियों को व्यवस्थित किया जा रहा है। कुल मिलाकर सर्वेक्षण की तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। आने वाले दिनों में लोग सभी स्ट्रीट लाइटें चलती देखेंगे, सड़कें धोई जाएंगी, नालियां साफ होंगी, सड़कों से कचरा साफ होते दिखेगा। सुविधाघरों की सुध भी ली जाएगी। मानो सालभर में इनका इस्तेमाल दो-तीन महीने ही होता हो।

7 महीनों में इतना बदल गया शहर, स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण के लिए जनवरी 2020 में

  • सेवा में सुधार के 877.98 अंक मिले। ये शिकायतों पर त्वरित कार्रवाई के कारण हुआ।
  • ओडीएफ सर्टिफिकेशन (खुले में शौचमुक्त) के 500 नंबर मिले। ये शहर में सार्वजनिक शौचालय बनवाने, उन्हें अपडेट करने, व्यक्तिगत शौचालय निर्माण के कारण हुआ।
  • डायरेक्ट ऑब्जर्वेशन (जांच में मिले हालात) में सबसे ज्यादा 1436.17 नंबर मिले। ये सड़कों की सफाई, सौंदर्यीकरण, शहरभर में स्वच्छता संदेश देने, कचरा निपटान कर खाद बनाने की यूनिट और घर से कचरा जमा करने के सिस्टम को देखने पर दिए गए।
  • सिटीजन फीडबैक के 1157.41 नंबर मिले। ये लोगों की शिकायतों के जल्दी निराकरण करने, व्यक्तिगत संपर्क कर उन तक पहुंचने, एप डाउनलोड करने के लिए प्रेरित करने और घर से कचरा जमा होने का सिस्टम सही बना रहने से हुआ।

जनवरी के सर्वेक्षण में आगे : सिर्फ स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण को ध्यान में रखते हुए काम करने का नतीजा ये रहा कि सर्वेक्षण के 7 महीने बाद पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड के सर्वे में नगर पालिका की स्थिति काफी खराब मिली। जुलाई 2020 में बोर्ड के सर्वे में पाया गया कि ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट नहीं हो रहा, ड्रेनेज सिस्टम में ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट नहीं बनाया, जलाशयों का प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए तय गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा।

बोर्ड ने नगर पालिका को 88 लाख रुपए पैनल्टी का नोटिस जारी किया। ये मामला अभी सवाल-जवाब में चल रहा है। जब पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड के अफसरों ने सर्वे किया तो एक भी काम सही नहीं मिला था। झाबुआ के अलावा थांदला, राणापुर, मेघनगर और पेटलावद निकाय को भी नोटिस जारी हुए थे।

जुलाई में पीसीबी के सर्वे में पीछे

  • सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट नहीं किया गया।नपा का दावा है कि ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड पर सिस्टम बना हुआ है। खाद बनाई जा रही है, पौधे लगाए जा रहे हैं। लेकिन बोर्ड को ये नहीं मिला।
  • लिगेसी वेस्ट (पुराना अपशिष्ट) का प्रबंधन करने के लिए सिस्टम तय है। इसका पालन किया जाना जरूरी है। यहां ये पाया गया कि पुराने कचरे को जला दिया गया।
  • इन सिटू बायोरेमेडिएशन सिस्टम (जैवोपचारण सिस्टम) जिसमें जीवाणुओं या उनके एंजाइम से दूषित हो चुके पर्यावरण को मूल स्थिति में लाया जाता है। ये सिस्टम ऑनलाइन लगाया जाना होता है जो नहीं लगाया गया।
  • सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट के लिए नालों के पानी को ट्रीट करके ही जलाशयों में जाने दिया जाना होता है। प्लांट नहीं लगाया गया।
