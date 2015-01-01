पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रतिभा केंद्र खोज परीक्षा:झाबुआ का केंद्र पेटलावद में बताया, 3 दिन पहले सही सूचना दी, 70 किमी. दूर आना पड़ा

झाबुआ2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 51 सेंटर पर 3213 बच्चों ने दी परीक्षा, केंद्र ढूंढने में हुई परेशानी

राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा (एनटीएसई) के पर्चे रविवार को 51 केंद्रों पर हुए। दसवीं के 5064 बच्चों ने फॉर्म भरा था, इनमें से 3213 परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। 1851 अनुपस्थिति रहे। जिले में दसवीं में पढ़ रहे बच्चों में से लगभग आधों ने फॉर्म भरा था और एक तिहाई ने परीक्षा दी।

फॉर्म भरने वालों में से 63.44% परीक्षा में शामिल हुए। नाम की गफलत के कारण जिस केंद्र को बदला गया था, वहां 300 में से 111 बच्चे अनुपस्थित रहे। गलती से केंद्र शारदा विद्या मंदिर पेटलावद लिस्ट में आ गया था। तीन दिन पहले साफ हुआ कि ये शारदा विद्या मंदिर झाबुआ है। इस वजह से बामनिया और इससे भी दूर के गांव के बच्चों को 70 किमी का सफर कर झाबुआ तक आना पड़ा।

जिले के सरकारी स्कूलों में 9 हजार के लगभग छात्र-छात्राएं दसवीं में हैं। प्राइवेट में ये संख्या 2 हजार के करीब है। सबसे ज्यादा 194 बच्चे मॉडल कॉलेज केंद्र पर अनुपस्थित रहे। यहां 600 परीक्षार्थियों के लिए व्यवस्था की गई थी। चंद्रशेखर आजाद कॉलेज में सबसे ज्यादा 256 बच्चों ने परीक्षा दी। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी जीपी ओझा ने बताया, इस बार बच्चों को परीक्षा के लिए विशेष तैयारी भी कराई गई थी।

सबसे ज्यादा आवेदन जिले से

एनटीएसई, एनसीईआरटी (राष्ट्रीय शैक्षिक अनुसंधान और प्रशिक्षण परिषद) द्वारा आयोजित की जाने वाली छात्रवृ़त्ति की सबसे बड़ी परीक्षा है। इस बार जिले से सबसे ज्यादा बच्चों ने इसका फॉर्म भरा था। ये प्रदेश में सबसे बड़ी संख्या थी। संभावना है कि प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा बच्चों ने परीक्षा भी दी है। फॉर्म भरने में दूसरे नंबर पर छिंदवाड़ा था। यहां 3819 बच्चों ने आवेदन दिया था। आलीराजपुर जिले के 819 बच्चों ने परीक्षा फॉर्म दाखिल किया था।

प्रदेश में 50 जिलों में 52541 बच्चों ने नामांकन कराया था, जिसमें से लगभग 10 प्रतिशत झाबुआ जिले के थे। इसके पहले साल 2015 में राष्ट्रीय मींस कम मेरिट में जिले के 400 से ज्यादा आदिवासी बच्चों का छात्रवृत्ति के लिए चयन हुआ था। एनटीएसई दसवीं में पढ़ रहे बच्चे देते हैं और मींस कम मेरिट आठवीं में पढ़ने वाले।

ये मिलते हैं फायदे : एनटीएसई में पास होने पर 11वीं और 12वीं में हर साल 1250 रुपए वजीफा मिलता है। बैचलर और मास्टर डिग्री में 2 हजार रुपए साल छात्रवृत्ति दी जाती है। मास्टर्स, एम फिल करने या विदेश पढ़ाई के लिए जाने पर खर्च रिएंबर्स (प्रतिपूर्ति) मिलने की भी योजना है।

प्रदेश के लिए 530 का कोटा : एनटीएसई में प्रदेश का कोटा 530 बच्चों का है। इसके अलावा नेशनल लेवल पर 2 हजार बच्चों का कोटा अलग से हैं। परीक्षा में 9वीं और दसवीं के सिलेबस के सवाल आते हैं। इस परीक्षा की तैयारी से फायदा ये भी होगा कि लॉकडाउन में कोर्स की पढ़ाई नहीं कर पाने वाले बच्चों ने इसे पढ़ लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें