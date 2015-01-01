पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:जितने बच्चे, उतने मास्क रखना होंगे सप्ताह में 5 दिन खुल सकते हैं स्कूल

झाबुआ
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 9 वीं से 12 वीं तक स्कूल खोलने को लेकर बैठक में आए सुझाव

कलेक्ट्रेट में शुक्रवार शाम साढ़े 4 बजे आपदा प्रबंधन समिति की बैठक रखी गई। बैठक खासतौर से स्कूलों में नियमित पढ़ाई शुरू करने को लेकर थी। बैठक में शासन की गाइडलाइन कलेक्टर ने बताई और यहां मौजूद निजी स्कूल संघ के पदाधिकारियों ने अपनी तैयारियों के बारे में बताया।

संभावना है कि जिले में 9वीं से 12वीं तक की कक्षाएं सप्ताह में 5 दिन तक नियमित लगाने की छूट मिल सकती है। लेकिन कई सारी शर्तें भी रखी जाएंगी। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने, सैनिटाइजेशन करने और हर दिन बच्चों की संख्या के बराबर मास्क की उपलब्धता रखना होगी।

बैठक में कलेक्टर रोहितसिंह, सांसद गुमानसिंह डामोर, विधायक कांतिलाल भूरिया, वीरसिंह भूरिया, सीईओ जिला पंचायत सिद्धार्थ जैन, एडीएम जेएस बघेल, एसडीएम पेटलावद शिशिर गेमावत, झाबुआ एमएल मालवीय, थांदला अनिल भाना, मेघनगर एलएन गर्ग, सहायक कलेक्टर आकाशसिंह, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष लक्ष्मणसिंह नायक सहित दूसरे अफसर, सामाजिक संगठनों के सदस्य और स्कूलों से जुड़े लोग शामिल थे।

विधायक बोले-प्रशासन मास्क बांटे, कलेक्टर ने कहा, पहले इन्हें दीजिए, फिर विधायक ने जेब से निकालकर मास्क लगाया

बैठक में झाबुआ विधायक कांतिलाल भूरिया लगभग आधा घंटे की देरी से पहुंचे। आते ही बोले, पिछली बैठक में कहा था कि प्रशासन जगह-जगह मास्क वितरण की व्यवस्था करे। लेकिन ये शुरू नहीं हुई। इस पर कलेक्टर ने कहा, इसे शुरू कराएं।

पहले विधायक महोदय को मास्क दीजिए। (कांतिलाल भूरिया ने मास्क नहीं लगा रखा था।) कलेक्टर की बात सुनकर विधायक बोले, मेरे पास तो मास्क है। उन्होंने जेब से निकालकर मास्क लगा लिया। फिर बोले, बिना मास्क वालों के चालान बनाने के नाम पर उन्हें परेशान नहीं किया जाए। ऐसा न हो कि सामान लेने आए ग्रामीण की जेब ही खाली हो जाए। बैठक में उनके पास बैठे सांसद गुमानसिंह डामोर भी इस समय बिना मास्क के थे।

ये बातें हुई बैठक में

  • 10वीं और 12वीं की नियमित कक्षाएं लगाई जाएं। बोर्ड परीक्षाएं तय समय पर होंगी, इसलिए ये जरूरी हैं। 9वीं और 11वीं के लिए भी पूरे समय कक्षाएं लगाने की अनुमति दी जाए।
  • सांसद ने कहा, काफी सिलेबस बाकी है। अभी परीक्षा में दो महीने बचे हैं। इसलिए कक्षाएं लगाना जरूरी है। स्कूल शुरू करके देखते हैं। अगर इसके कारण संक्रमण के केस आते हैं तो फिर बैठक कर बंद करने का निर्णय लेंगे।
  • अशासकीय स्कूल संगठन की ओर से ओमप्रकाश शर्मा ने गाइडलाइन का पालन करने का भरोसा दिलाया। कलेक्टर ने कहा, किसी भी बच्चे की उपस्थिति के लिए पालकों की अनुमति जरूरी है।
  • छठीं से आठवीं तक भी कक्षाएं शुरू करने की बात आई, लेकिन अफसरों-जनप्रतिनिधियों ने इससे इंकार कर दिया। बोले, छोटे बच्चों को समझाना मुश्किल है।
  • कोचिंग और ट्यूशन सेंटरों पर भीड़ बढ़ने की बात पर सभी एसडीएम से कहा, गाइडलाइन का पालन कराए। सांसद बोले, पढ़ाई जरूरी है। इन पर कार्रवाई ठीक नहीं।
