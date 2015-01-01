पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:बेटे ने ही की पिता की हत्या, परिवार वाले बैल के हमले की कहानी सुनाकर बचा रहे थे

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
  • कालीदेवी के भूतेड़ी में शनिवार को मिला था शव

जिले के कालीदेवी थानाक्षेत्र के गांव भूतेड़ी में शनिवार को जंगल में मिले 50 साल के थावरिया भूरिया के शव के मामले में उसकी हत्या होना पाया गया। पुलिस ने मृतक थावरिया के बेटे दरू को गिरफ्तार किया। शव की पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट और फॉरेंसिक जांच में हत्या पाई गई थी।

मामले में परिवार वाले पुलिस काे बैलों के झगड़े में बचाव के दौरान थावरिया के घायल होने और मौत होने की कहानी बता रहे थे। पुलिस को पूछताछ में पता चला कि हत्या के आरोपी बेटे और पिता में ट्रैक्टर के किराए को लेकर विवाद होता रहता था। घटना वाले दिन भी उनमें विवाद हुआ था।

पुलिस जांच में पता चला कि बेटे ने पिता को जमीन पर गिराकर सीने पर पत्थर मारकर हत्या की। आरोपी पर पहले से हत्या, लूट, डकैती और चोरी के 8 प्रकरण दर्ज हैं। भूतेड़ी वही गांव है, जहां दो फलियों के विवाद में 14 साल में 8 हत्याएं हो चुकी हैं। दो साल पहले दोनों पक्षों का समझौता पुलिस ने कराया था।

तकनीक से मिला सुराग : घटना में हत्या की आशंका पुलिस को पहले से थी। एसपी आशुतोष गुप्ता भी घटना की रात गांव में गए थे। चौकी प्रभारी माछलिया सब इंस्पेक्टर नरेंद्रसिंह राठौर एवं एफएसएल अधिकारी आरएस मुजाल्दा, फिंगर प्रिंट अधिकारी भी पहुंचे। शव का पोस्टमार्टम डॉक्टरों की पैनल से कराया गया। इसमें हत्या की संभावना बताई गई।

एएसपी एएस वास्कले ने बताया खुलासा करने में एफएसएल टीम के अलावा टीआई कालीदेवी प्रशिक्षु डीएसपी गौरव पाटिल, चौकी प्रभारी माछलिया, एसआई बीके कनौजिया, एएसआई अनीता तोमर, हेड कांस्टेबल राजेश गुर्जर, कांस्टेबल प्रदीप, कमल, गोपाल, सुनील मारु, राजू रावत, भूपेंद्र, दिलीप, पानसिंह का योगदान रहा। टीम को पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा।

पुलिस देख भागने लगा आरोपी : पुलिस को थाविरया के दूसरे बेटे तानसिंह ने शव जंगल में होने की खबर दी थी। उसने बताया था कि चाय देने के लिए गया तो पिता खेत के पास बने झोपड़े में मृत अवस्था में मिले। उसका भाई मवेशी को चराने के लिए गया था, लेकिन वहां नहीं था। मृतक की छाती पर चोट का निशान व शर्ट पर खून लगा हुआ था। दरू और थावरिया के बीच आए दिन विवाद होने की बात पता चलने पर पुलिस ने दरू की तलाश शुरू की। जंगल में वो पुलिस को देखकर भागने लगा। घेराबंदी कर उसे हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की तो उसने हत्या की बात कबूल की।

