पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Jhabua
  • The Temperature Dropped To 11.4 Degrees ... 5.2 Degrees In 5 Days, The Mercury In The Night, November's 3 year Record Broken

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:तापमान 11.4 डिग्री... 5 दिनों में 5.2 डिग्री गिरा रात का पारा, नवंबर का 3 साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटा

झाबुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 12 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली हवा

उत्तर भारत में पिछले दिनों हुई बर्फबारी के बाद जिले में अब ठंड ने अपना रूप दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। रविवार काे सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात रही। तापमान 11.4 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। यह पिछले तीन साल का नवंबर में सबसे कम तापमान है। माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें के मुताबिक मौसम अभी ऐसा ही बना रहेगा।

सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 30.4 व न्यूनतम 11.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। इस दिन 12 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चली। मौसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि अगले दो-तीन दिन तापमान की यहीं स्थिति रहेगी। जिले के मौसम में पिछले तीन चार दिन में तेजी से बदलाव आया। उत्तर भारत से आ रही ठंडी हवा के कारण आगामी दिनों में दिन व रात के तापमान में गिरावट होने की संभावना है। कृषि वैज्ञानिक ठंड को फसल के लिए अच्छा बता रहे हैं। ठंड रबी फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद है।

इस वर्ष तीन साल बाद 23 नवंबर सबसे ठंडा रहा। इससे पहले वर्ष 2016 में 23 नवंबर को अधिकतम 31.4 व न्यूनतम 10.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। जबकि इस वर्ष 23 नंवबर को अधिकतम तापमान 30.4 व न्यूनतम 11.4 डिग्री रहा।

शहर में सजी वूलन की दुकानें
ठंड की दस्तक के साथ ही शहर में वूलन की दुकानें सज गई है। नवंबर महीने की शुरुआत में ही दुकानें सज गई है। विजय स्तंभ तिराहे से आगे और टीसीपीसी के समीप बाहर के व्यापारी गर्म कपड़े की दुकान लगाकर बैठे हैं। बाजार में भी गर्म कपड़े बिक रहे हैं।

आगे क्या : मौसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. आरके त्रिपाठी ने बताया आगामी दिनों में मौसम ऐसा ही रहेगा। अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में घट-बढ़ जारी रहेगी। अधिकतम तापमान 30 व न्यूनतम 14 डिग्री पर जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें