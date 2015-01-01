पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सड़क दुर्घटना:अहमदाबाद जा रहे भाजपा नेता की कार को वाहन ने टक्कर मारी, एक गंभीर

करड़ावद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देवास के भाजपा नेता सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल हो गए। उनका साथी गंभीर है। दुर्घटना शनिवार सुबह करीब 6 बजे सारंगी-करड़ावद मार्ग के बीच लाड़की नदी के पास हुई। भाजपा नेता इंदर प्रजापत (54) अपने साथी विपिन शर्मा (40) निवासी देवास के साथ कार (एमपी-45-एमडी-0005) में देवास से अहमदाबाद जा रहे थे।

तभी करड़ावद-सारंगी के बीच अज्ञात वाहन ने कार को पीछे से जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर लगने से कार सड़क से नीचे उतर गई। टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि कार के परखच्चे उड़ गए। दुर्घटना में घायल हुए इंदरसिंह व विपिन को 108 एम्बुलेंस के ईएमटी कैलाश अहिरवार व पायलट सुरेंद्र कुमार सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पेटलावद लेकर पहुंचे। प्रजापत को मामूली चोट आई है, जबकि विपिन को गंभीर हालत में इंदौर रैफर किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें