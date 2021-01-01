पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बर्ड फ्लू:जिले में अब बर्ड फ्लू का कोई एक्टिव केस नहीं

झाबुआ18 घंटे पहले
जिले में अब बर्ड फ्लू का कोई एक्टिव केस नहीं है। अभी तक सिर्फ थांदला के पास रूंडीपाड़ा में एक कड़कनाथ फार्म में संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। इस फार्म के आसपास के इलाके को पहले ही संक्रमण मुक्त किया जा चुका है।

अब प्रशासन ने जिले में पोल्ट्री विक्रय को लेकर एडवाइजरी जारी की है। पशुपालन विभाग की एडवाइजरी में बताया गया कि अब स्थिति पहले की तरह है। पोल्ट्री उत्पादों का उपयोग किया जा सकता है। बर्ड फ्लू वायरस का संक्रमण देश में किसी भी मनुष्य में नहीं पाया गया है। उप संचालक पशु चिकित्सा सेवाएं डाॅ. विलसन डावर ने बताया, रूंडीपाड़ा के अलावा कहीं भी संक्रमण नहीं मिला है। यहां से 2 किमी दूर बायपास फलिये में मांगू पिता जामसिंह के घर पर 150 कड़कनाथ मुर्गे-मुर्गियां हैं जो पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हैं।

900 कड़कनाथ मारे थे : जिले में 12 जनवरी को रूंडीपाड़ा में विनोद मेड़ा के फार्म पर संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई थी। यहां ढाई हजार चूजे और मुर्गे-मुर्गियां थे। इनमें से 1500 की जान 4 दिनों में चली गई थी। प्रशासन ने क्षेत्र को सील कर दिया था और फार्म के 902 मुर्गे-मुर्गियों सहित 1 हजार पक्षियों को मारकर गांव से दूर एक गड्‌ढे में गाढ़ दिया था।

