कोविड अपडेट:अक्टूबर में कोरोना से कोई मौत नहीं हुई लेकिन पोर्टल पर 5 मृतक इस माह बढ़ गए

झाबुआ5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रिकवरी रेट 93.24% हुआ, एक्टिव केस लगातार 100 से कम, 10 दिनों से हर दिन 10 से कम मरीज आए

कोरोना का असर लगातार कम हो रहा है। जिले में रिकवरी रेट 93.24 प्रतिशत पर आ गया। अब एक्टिव केस लगातार एक सप्ताह से ज्यादा समय से 100 से कम है। नए केस भी लगभग 10 दिनों से 10 से कम ही हर दिन आए। एक सप्ताह में सबसे ज्यादा बुधवार को 8 केस मिले।

हालांकि सरकारी आंकड़ों में बीते 4 दिनों में मृतकों की संख्या 3 बढ़कर 14 से 17 हो गई। जबकि अक्टूबर में किसी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। इसके पीछे कारण ये है कि मृतकों की नेशनल पोर्टल पर इंट्री एक से डेढ़ महीने बाद हो रही है। इन 3 मृतकों की मृत्यु 8 से 18 सितंबर के बीच हो गई थी। लेकिन पोर्टल पर इनके नाम आने में डेढ़ महीने से ज्यादा लग गया। बुधवार को जिस महिला की कोरोना से मौत की पुष्टि हुई, उसकी मौत 8 सितंबर को ही हो गई थी।

कोरोना काे लेकर लापरवाही की बातें तो आती हैं, लेकिन कई लोग इससे बचने के लिए उदाहरण भी बन रहे हैं। शहर में कई दुकानदारों ने अपने प्रतिष्ठानों के काउंटर पर परमानेंट ग्लास शील्ड लगवा ली। लगभग आधे दुकानदार ये कर चुके हैं। कुछ दुकानदारों ने मास्क पहनकर आने की शर्त रखी है। लक्ष्मीबाई मार्ग में एक स्टूडियो संचालक के परिवार में कुछ लोगों को कोरोना हुआ था। वापस दुकान खोली तो गाइडलाइन पालन की शर्त ग्राहकों के लिए रखी है। दीवाली में बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ेगी, इसलिए कई दुकानदार काउंटर पर ग्लास शील्ड लगवा रहे हैं।

सितंबर खत्म होने तक पोर्टल पर मृतकों की संख्या 13 थी

जिले में कोरोना से सबसे पहली मौत 18 मई को हुई थी। सितंबर खत्म होने तक पोर्टल पर मृतकों की संख्या 13 थी। जबकि तब तक ही 17 की मौत आधिकारिक तौर पर कोरोना से हो चुकी थी। कोरोना से मौतों की जानकारी दर्ज होने में इतना ज्यादा समय लगना चौंकाने वाला है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग का कहना है मृतकों की जानकारी होने के बावजूद जब तक नेशनल पोर्टल पर इनकी इंट्री नहीं हो जाती, हम लिस्ट में नहीं डाल सकते। ऐसा इसलिए कि ज्यादातर मौत जिले से बाहर हुई है। बिना पोर्टल के अगर इंट्री करते हैं तो हो सकता है संबंधित मरीज की इंट्री इलाज वाले जिले में भी हो जाए और यहां भी। इसलिए इंतजार किया जाता है और निर्देश भी यही है।

91.79% मरीज निगेटिव मिले

जिले में बुधवार तक 34987 सैंपल लिए गए। इनमें से 1701 मरीज पॉजिटिव मिले और 32116 सैंपल निगेटिव पाए गए। यानि निगेटिव मरीजों की प्रतिशत 91.79 प्रतिशत रहा। डेथ रेट 0.99 प्रतिशत है। अब तक 1586 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। यानि रिकवरी रेट 93.24 प्रतिशत पर आ चुका है।

