पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का असर:कोरोना के कारण इस बार 30 दिन ही होगी हज यात्रा

झाबुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सऊदी अरब सरकार ने हज यात्रा के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी की, 18 से 65 साल की उम्र के ही जा सकेंगे

कोरोना के चलते इस वर्ष हज यात्रा निरस्त हो गई थी। इससे जिले से हज यात्रा पर जाने वाले लोगों को निराश होना पड़ा था। हज कमेटी द्वारा यात्रियों को जमा राशि वापस लौटा दी थी। अब सऊदी अरब सरकार ने वर्ष 2021 के लिए हज यात्रा की गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी। इसके बाद हज कमेटी द्वारा यात्रा पर जाने वाले लोगों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन करवाना शुरू किए।

अगले वर्ष यात्रा के दिनाें में 10 दिन की कटौती की गई है। अब यात्री 30 से 35 दिन में हज करके लोग वापस अपने देश लौट आएंगे। हज खर्च भी 3.75 से 5.25 लाख रुपए तक हो जाएगा। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मार्च से जुलाई तक पूरे विश्व में हाहाकार मचा हुआ था। इसी दौरान सउदी अरब में भी कोरोना मरीज सामने आने के बाद जुलाई में हज यात्रा निरस्त कर दी गई थी।

इसके चलते जिले के यात्रियों को हज पर जाने का मौका नहीं मिला। इनके द्वारा जमा की राशि सरकार ने वापस लौटा दी थी। अब नई गाइडलाइन के आधार पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। इसकी आखिरी तारीख 10 दिसंबर है।

फरवरी में जारी होगी दूसरी गाइडलाइन
सऊदी सरकार द्वारा हज यात्रा के लिए आवेदन से पहले गाइडलाइन जारी की। जिसे भारत सरकार की हज कमेटी ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर डाल दी। इसमें 7 नवंबर से 10 दिसंबर तक हज पर जाने वाले ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद कुर्रा निकालने, यात्रा किराया जमा करने की प्रक्रिया होगी। फरवरी या मार्च में सऊदी सरकार कोरोना की स्थिति को देखते हुए नई गाइडलाइन जारी करेगी।

ये हुए बदलाव

  • एक ग्रुप में 5 सदस्य जा सकते थे अब एक ग्रुप में तीन सदस्य ही जाएंगे।
  • 40 से 45 दिन का होता था सफर अब 30 से 35 दिन में ही पूरी हो जाएगी यात्रा।
  • जानकारी के अनुसार हज फीस 2.50 लाख रुपए थी अब 3.75 से 5.25 लाख रुपए के करीब रहेंगे।
  • पहले सभी उम्र के लोगों को इजाजत थी अब 18 से 65 साल के आयु वाले ही जा सकेंगे।
  • रिजर्व कैटेगरी रहती थी इस बार एक ही कैटेगरी रहेगी।
  • 2100 रियाल दिए जाते थे अब 1500 रियाल ही दिए जाएंगे।

आवेदन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है
^हज यात्रा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। कोरोना को देखते हुए सऊदी अरब सरकार ने प्रत्येक व्यक्ति पर हज खर्च इस बार 3.75 लाख से 5.25 लाख रुपए का अनुमान बताया है। जो पहले ढाई लाख रुपए तक होता था। अभी तक कितने लोगों ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया है इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिली है।
हाजी अलीमुद्दीन सैयद, जिलाध्यक्ष, हज कमेटी, झाबुआ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें