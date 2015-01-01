पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस:तुलसी से पूछा मंत्री कब बनाेगे तो बोले- मेरे हाथ में नहीं

झाबुआ2 दिन पहले
  • किसान आंदोलन पर बोले सिलावट- किसान राष्ट्रप्रेमी, कुछ देश विरोधी इस आंदोलन में शामिल हो रहे

पूर्व मंत्री और सांवेर विधायक सोमवार को झाबुआ पहुंचे। यहां भाजपा का एक कार्यक्रम था। इस दौरान प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में जब उनसे पूछा गया, आप मंत्री कब बनोगे, बनोगे या नहीं। सिलावट ने कहा, ये मेरे हाथ में नहीं है। ये मुख्यमंत्री का विशेषाधिकार है। उन्हें बनाना होगा तो बना देंगे।

तुलसी सिलावट से जब पूछा गया कि पंजाब, हरियाणा के किसानों के आंदोलन को खालिस्तान समर्थक बताया जा रहा है और विदेशी फंडिंग की बात की जा रही है तो बोले, किसान देशप्रेमी है। लेकिन आंदोलन में कतिपय ऐसे लोग शामिल होने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

बाहरी शक्तियों को ये किसान अपने में शामिल नहीं होने देंगे। शर्जील इमाम को लेकर नारे लगना, जामिया के लोगों का आंदोलन में शामिल होने की कोशिश करना इसके उदाहरण हैं। किसानों के बीच उनका क्या काम। सिलावट ने कहा, कांग्रेस मंडी बंद होने, एमएसपी खत्म होने का डर दिखाकर किसानों को भड़का रही है। जबकि नए तीन कृषि कानून में किसानों को ज्यादा फायदा होगा।

प्रदेश में ही पिछले साल गेहूं की बंपर आवक होने पर कोरोना काल में भी किसानों से दाना दाना खरीदा। 1.37 करोड़ क्विंटल अनाज खरीदा गया। पंजाब को प्रदेश ने पीछे छोड़ दिया। एक बार नहीं दो बार फसल बीमा दिया। पहली किश्त 2900 करोड़ और दूसरी किश्त 4600 करोड़ की जमा की। किसान सम्मान निधि प्रदेश में 80 लाख किसानों को देने की प्रक्रिया की जा रही है।

उन्होंने बताया, तीनों कानून देश में किसानों की दशा बदलने वाले हैं। अब किसान खुद अपनी उपज का मूल्य तय कर पाएगा। 70 साल में कांंग्रेस की सरकारों ने किसानों को आगे नहीं बढ़ने दिया। अब जब प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने उनके हित में निर्णय लिए तो कांग्रेसी और वामपंथी किसानों को भ्रमित कर रहे हैं। इसलिए भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को लोगों के बीच जाकर नए कानूनों के फायदे बताने होंगे। पार्टी के इस आयोजन में जिलेभर से कार्यकर्ता पहुंचे। किसान संगठनों से जुड़े लोगाें को भी बुलाया गया था। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष लक्ष्मणसिंह डामोर ने भी कार्यकर्ताओं को जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने कहा, देश और किसान विरोधी लोग देश के अन्नदाताओं का विकास नहीं होने देना चाहते। यही लोग मिलकर भ्रम फैला रहे हैं। संभागीय रैली कल : भाजपा हर संभाग स्तर पर रैलियों का आयोजन कर रही है। इंदौर संभाग की रैली बुधवार को इंदौर में निकलेगी। इसमें जिले से काफी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता पहुंचेंगे। जिलाध्यक्ष नायक ने बताया, ज्यादा से ज्यादा किसान कार्यकर्ताओं को इसमें शामिल किया जा रहा है।

कृषि कानूनों के बारे में कार्यकर्ता किसानों को कैसे समझाएंगे, ये बताने के लिए रखी बैठक

किसान आंदोलन के बीच अब भाजपा कार्यकर्ता गांव-गांव में जाकर किसानों को तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के फायदे बताएंगे। वो किसानों और ग्रामीणों के बीच जाकर अपनी क्या बात किस तरह रखेंगे, इसकी ट्रेनिंग कार्यकर्ताओं को दी गई। हालांकि इस आयोजन को प्रशिक्षण का नाम नहीं दिया गया। शहर के एक निजी गार्डन में कार्यकर्ताओं को जानकारी देने सांवेर से भाजपा विधायक और पूर्व मंत्री तुलसी सिलावट पहुंचे।

