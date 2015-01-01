पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदमाशों के हौसले बुलंद:अनाज व्यापारी के गल्ले से दिनदहाड़े 10 हजार रुपए ले गए दो बदमाश, सीसीटीवी में हुए कैद

आम्बुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • आम्बुआ के पुराने बस स्टैंड के पास मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे की घटना

जिले में चोरी की वारदातें बढ़ रही है। इन वारदातों में सबसे अधिक बाइक व पिकअप चोरी की घटनाएं आए दिन हो रही है। लेकिन पुलिस बदमाशों को पकड़ नहीं पा रही है।

आम्बुआ के पुराने बस स्टैंड पर मंगलवार सुबह एक अनाज व्यापारी की दुकान के गल्ले से दिनदहाड़े दो बदमाश 10 हजार रुपए की नगदी चुराकर ले गए। व्यापारी को इस बात की खबर लगी तब तक दोनों बदमाश वहां से फरार हो चुके थे। घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई है। वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार हाट बाजार के दिन न्यू बस स्टैंड के पास मुन्नावर बोहरा की अनाज की दुकान पर गल्ले में रखे नोट में से करीब दस हजार रुपए अज्ञात चोर चुरा ले गए।

सीसीटीवी में एक नाबालिग दिखाई दे रहा है जिसने पीले कलर का जाकेट व काला शर्ट पहना है और दूसरा एक युवक जिसने गुलाबी शर्ट पहना हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है। दोनों ने बड़ी सफाई के साथ गल्ले से हाथ साफ कर लिया और चलते बने। व्यापारी ने अपना गला खुला देखा तो पता चला कि उसमें से नोटों की गड्डी गायब हो चुकी थी।

बगैर जानकारी के मकान किराए पर देने का सिलसिला जारी : वहीं बाहरी अनजान व्यक्तियों का आम्बुआ में आकर बसने का सिलसिला जारी है। बगैर आईडी प्रूफ लिए आसानी से मकान किराए पर दे दिए जाते हैं।

जबकि शासन के नियम है कि किसी अनजान व्यक्ति को किराए पर मकान या दुकान देने से पूर्व संपूर्ण जानकारी प्राप्त कर स्थानीय पुलिस थाने पर उसकी सूचना देना है। लेकिन ऐसा होता नहीं है। जिससे आए दिन घटनाएं घटित होती है।

