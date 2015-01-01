पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही में हादसा:बनारस से सूरत जा रही यात्री बस झाबुआ में पुलिया से नीचे गिरी, एक महिला की मौत, 70 घायल, पांच की हालत नाजुक

झाबुआ13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
माछलिया घाट के पास खाखरा पुलिया पर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस।
  • यात्रियों ने बताया शराब पीकर बस चला रहा था चालक
  • माछलिया घाट के पास खाखरा पुलिया पर देर रात यात्री बस पुलिया से नीचे गिरी

जिला मुख्यालय से लगभग 20 किमी दूर एनएच-47 पर माछलिया घाट के पास खाखरा पुलिया पर देर रात यात्री बस पुलिया से नीचे गिर गई। हादसे में करीब 70 लोग घायल हुए हैं। वहीं एक महिला की मौत हुई, पांच घायलों की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। बस यूपी के बनारस से गुजरात के सूरत जा रही थी। सभी यात्री यूपी से रोजगार और काम धंधे के लिए गुजरात जा रहे थे। घायलों में महिलाएं और बच्चे भी शामिल हैं।

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस से घायलों को कांच तोड़कर निकाला गया।
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस से घायलों को कांच तोड़कर निकाला गया।

घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद 108 एम्बुलेंस मौके पर पहुंची। बचाव कार्य में जुटे लोगों ने बस के कांच तोड़कर फंसे लोगों को बाहर निकाला। हादसे में घायलों को इलाज के लिए झाबुआ जिला अस्पताल और रामा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पहुंचाया गया। बस में सवार यात्रियों का कहना हैं कि बस चालक रास्ते भर शराब पीते हुए वाहन चला रहा था। इसी वजह से यह हादसा हुआ हैं।

झाबुआ जिला अस्पताल और रामा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में घायलों को भर्ती कराया गया।
झाबुआ जिला अस्पताल और रामा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में घायलों को भर्ती कराया गया।

36 की अनुमति में 90 सवारी
लोगों का आरोप है कि यूपी से बड़ी संख्या में लोग रोजगार की तलाश में पलायन कर रहे हैं। परिवहन के साधन कम हैं। ऐसे में बस मालिक उनकी मजबूरी का फायदा उठा रहे हैं। 36 लोगों की अनुमति के बावजूद 90 लोगों को बस में बैठाया जा रहा है। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बस में भी 90 सवारी थी।

हादसे का कारण जर्जर पुलिया
जिस जगह खाखरा पुलिया पर यह हादसा हुआ, वहां आए दिन हादसे होते हैं। कई बार लंबा जाम लगा रहता है। एनएच 47 में माछलिया घाट का काम अधूरा है। यहां जर्जर हो चुकी पुलिया लगातार हादसों का कारण बन रही है। कई बार शिकायत के बाद भी नेशनल हाईवे ऑथोरिटी पुलिया निर्माण में तेजी नहीं दिखा पा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें