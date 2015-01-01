पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन वोटिंग:यूथ कांग्रेस के पदों के लिए हुई वोटिंग, जिलाध्यक्ष भाबोर निर्विरोध चुने गए

झाबुआ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

यूथ कांग्रेस के प्रदेश, जिला व विधानसभा क्षेत्र के पदाधिकारियों के लिए शनिवार को ऑनलाइन वोटिंग हुई। इसमें 500 सदस्य ने हिस्सा लिया। विजय भाबोर निर्विरोध जिलाध्यक्ष चुने गए। झाबुआ विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अध्यक्ष के लिए पार्षद बबलू कटारा निर्वाचित हुए।

कुल 5 पदों के लिए वोटिंग हुई। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, महासचिव, जिलाध्यक्ष, जिला महासचिव और विधानसभा क्षेत्र अध्यक्ष के लिए। इस बार प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद के लिए डॉ. विक्रांत भूरिया भी मैदान में हैं। 20 के लगभग दावेदार हैं, लेकिन डॉ. विक्रांत के अलावा संजय यादव, अजीत बोरासी और विवेक त्रिपाठी के बीच मुकाबला है।

प्रदेश महासचिव के लिए 100 से ज्यादा उम्मीदवार हैं। जिला महासचिव के लिए नटवर डोडियार और पप्पू के बीच मुकाबला है। थांदला विधानसभा क्षेत्र अध्यक्ष के लिए राजेश डामोर और अरुण ओहरी व पेटलावद के लिए प्रियंका डामोर और एक अन्य उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं।

एप डाउनलोड कर 46 मतदाताओं ने डाले वोट

पेटलावद . मप्र युवक कांग्रेस के चुनाव के लिए 10 दिसंबर से ऑनलाइन वोट डालने की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ हो गई है। मतदान के अंतिम दिन शनिवार को पेटलावद विधानसभा के कुल 87 पात्र मतदाताओं में से 46 मतदाताओं ने अपने मत दिए। सुबह 8 से शाम 4 बजे तक हुई मतदान की प्रक्रिया हुई। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, प्रदेश महासचिव, जिला अध्यक्ष, जिला महासचिव और विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए वोट किए गए।

इनके बीच मुकाबला

पेटलावद विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए रामा क्षेत्र के राकेश डामर तथा उसी क्षेत्र की प्रियंका डामर के बीच मुकाबला है। राकेश को विधायक वालसिंह मेड़ा का खुला समर्थन था वहीं प्रियंका को जिला पंचायत सदस्य रूपसिंह डामर का समर्थन प्राप्त था।क्षेत्र के युवा मतदाताओं ने प्रदेश युकां अध्यक्ष के लिए डॉ. विक्रांत भूरिया को समर्थन दिया। परिणाम 15 दिसंबर तक आ सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें