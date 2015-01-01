पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्साहवर्धन:आत्मनिर्भरता के गुण सीख रहे बच्चों को दिए गर्म कपड़े

झाबुआएक घंटा पहले
  • मेघनगर ब्लॉक के बड़ा घोंसलिया केंद्र में दिवाली पर बनाई थी सजाने की लाइटें और गणेशोत्सव में मूर्तियां

मेघनगर विकासखंड के ग्राम बड़ा घोंसलिया में सेवा भारती संस्था के केंद्र में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों को स्वेटर वितरण किया गया। यहां बच्चे पढ़ाई के साथ राष्ट्रवाद का पाठ सीख रहे हैं और आत्मनिर्भरता के गुण भी। दिवाली पर इन बच्चों ने पूर्णत: स्वदेशी लाइटें बनाई थी जो घरों में सजाने के काम आती हैं। इसके पहले गणेशोत्सव में हाथों से मिट्‌टी की प्रतिमाएं बनाकर बेची थी।

यहां 21 बच्चे रहते हैं। उन्हें पढ़ाने के लिए शिक्षक हैं और हॉस्टल सुविधा भी। पढ़ाई के साथ बच्चों को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने पर खास फोकस है। आत्मनिर्भर भारत के साथ ही ये बच्चे अनुशासन के मामले में काफी आगे हैं। ठंड के बावजूद सुबह उठकर याेग करना, समय पर सारे काम करना इनकी दिनचर्या है। लेकिन साथ ही हस्तशिल्प या दूसरे निर्माण की लगातार ट्रेनिंग भी ये बच्चे लेते हैं।

मंगलवार को मेघनगर जनपद अध्यक्ष सुशीला प्रेमसिंह भाबर की ओर स्वेटर वितरण किया गया। यहां सांसद गुमानसिंह डामोर की पत्नी सूरज डामोर एवं भाजपा महिला मोर्चा जिला अध्यक्ष आरती भानपुरिया भी मौजूद रहे। सूरज डामोर ने बच्चों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा, सेवा भारती संस्था की सेवाएं मैं जीवनकाल में लगातार देखती आ रही हूं। संस्था का शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में तारीफ के काबिल कार्य है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में जरूरतमंद बच्चों को जीवन जीने की कला व शिक्षा देना बहुत ही नेक कार्य है।

उन्होंने कहा, जब भी शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में सेवा भारती में अध्ययनरत बच्चों को किसी भी पाठ्यक्रम से संबंधित जरूरत होगी, हमेशा तत्पर रहकर बच्चों को शिक्षा से जोड़ने में मदद करूंगी। भाजपा महिला मोर्चा एवं शौर्य भारती सेवा संस्थापिका आरती भानपुरिया ने कहा, आज का दिन हमने इसलिए तय किया क्योंकि ये हमारे देश के लोह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की पुण्यतिथि है।

सरदार पटेल ने भारतीय गणराज्य को एकता के सूत्र में बांधा। वो कुशल प्रशासक, अद्भुत संगठनकर्ता, भारत के प्रथम गृहमंत्री थे। सुशीला भाभर ने कहा, मैं हमेशा ही सेवा भारती आश्रम में आती रहती हूं। बच्चों का स्नेह, प्रेम और आत्मीयता मुझे आश्रम में लेकर आती है। प्रतिवर्ष रक्षाबंधन, दीपावली एवं अन्य त्योहारों पर अपनों के बीच आना अच्छा लगता है। सेवा भारती संस्था की ओर से पूर्णकालिक रामसिंह निनामा ने धन्यवाद दिया।

