पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Jhabua
  • Will Be Able To Participate In The Competition By Making A Photo video Of Rangoli, There Will Be Two Awards In Each Ward.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:रंगोली के फोटो-वीडियो बनाकर स्पर्धा में हिस्सा ले सकेंगे, हर वार्ड में दो पुरस्कार मिलेंगे

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रोटरी क्लब मैन और इनरव्हील क्लब शक्ति झाबुआ वर्चुअल रंगोली स्पर्धा का रहा आयोजन

दिवाली के मौके पर रोटरी क्लब मैन और इनरव्हील क्लब शक्ति झाबुआ वर्चुअल रंगोली प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन कर रहा है। शहर के हर वार्ड के लिए अलग-अलग प्रतियोगिता होगी। हर वार्ड में दो-दो पुरस्कार दिए जाएंगे।

शुक्रवार को आयोजन होगा। लोगों को अपने घरों में रंगोली बनाकर इसके फाेटो और 30 सेकंड के रंगोली बनाते हुए वीडियो क्लब के सदस्यों को डालना है। इसके नीचे रोटरी क्लब मैन झाबुआ और इनरव्हील क्लब शक्ति झाबुआ लिखना है। हर वार्ड के लिए अलग-अलग नंबर जारी किए गए हैं, जिन पर ये फोटो, वीडियो भेजे जाना है। क्लब अध्यक्ष मनोज अरोरा और सचिव कार्तिक नीमा ने बताया कुल 36 पुरस्कार दिए जाएंगे।

संस्कार भारती ने आयोजित की प्रतियोगिता

गुरुवार को संस्कार भारती संस्था ने राजवाड़ा चौक पर रंगोली प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया। इसमें शहर की सभी आयु वर्ग की महिलाओं ने भाग लिया। छोटी और बड़ी सभी तरह की रंगोलियां बनाई गई। विजेताओं को पुरस्कृत किया गया और सहभागिता करने वालों को सम्मानित किया। आयोजन में यशवंत भंडारी, प्रदीप जैन, ज्योति रांका, पंडित गणेश उपाध्याय, रमेश शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें