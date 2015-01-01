पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:राममंदिर के लिए शहर से करेंगे सहयोग, कार्ययोजना बनाई

झाबुआ2 दिन पहले
  • हर घर से मिलेगा सहयोग, जनजागरण के लिए रैलियां, प्रभात फेरी और वाहन रैली निकालेंगे

अयोध्या में भव्य राम मंदिर के लिए शहर और जिले से भी आर्थिक सहयोग इकट्‌ठा किया जाएगा। इसके लिए एक बैठक निजी गार्डन में रखी गई। इसमें शहर के कई सामाजिक और धार्मिक संगठनों के लोग जमा हुए। यहां सहयोग लेने और इसके लिए जनजागरूकता लाने को किए जाने वाले कार्यों की कार्ययोजना बनाई गई। तय किया गया कि हर परिवार को इस मुहिम में शामिल किया जाएगा।

जनजारण के लिए रैलियां,, प्रभात फेरी, भजन संध्या और वाहन रैली निकालने का कार्यक्रम तय हुआ। यहां शिक्षा संस्कृ़ति उत्थान न्यास के मध्यक्षेत्र सह संयोजक ओम शर्मा ने कहा, ट्रस्ट सरकार ने बनाया है, लेकिन मंदिर जनता बनाएगी। यहां हर परिवार से संकल्प के साथ शिवाजी बस्ती की बैठक हुई। शर्मा ने कहा, राम जन्मभूमि

अयोध्या पर एक भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण होने जा रहा है। इस मंदिर निर्माण के लिए देश के 11 करोड़ हिंदू परिवारों की सहभागिता का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

इसी ध्येय को लेकर नगर की शिवाजी बस्ती के प्रबुद्धजनों की ये बैठक रखी गई। उन्होंने कहा, ये हमारा सौभाग्य है कि जिस राम जन्मभूमि पर मंदिर निर्माण के लिएसदियों से पूर्वजों ने संघर्ष किया, उसके लिए हमें सहभागिता का मौका मिल रहा है।

बस्तीवार हो रही बैठक : इसी तरह से एक बैठक महाराणा प्रताप बस्ती के लिए भी रखी गई। इसमें पंडित गणेश प्रसाद उपाध्याय एवं विवेक दुबे मुख्य रूप से उपस्थित रहे। साथ ही महावीर बस्ती की भी बैठक शशिकांत वरदिया और पपीश पानेरी ने उपस्थित रहकर जनजागरण का काम किया।

जनजागरण के लिए समूह बनाए

किरण शर्मा ने बताया, इस कार्य के लिए जनजागरण अभियान चलेगा। इसके आयोजनों की रूपरेखा तय की गई। वाहन रैली के लिए अथर्व शर्मा, हिमांशु सिसोदिया, कार्तिक दुबे, हनी मकवाना तथा शैलेंद्र सिंगार को जवाबदारी दी गई। संपूर्ण बस्ती को छोटे मोहल्लों और खंड में विभाजित कर जनजागरण के लिए तीन-तीन व्यक्तियों के समूह बनाए गए।

कार्यक्रम में नगर के संघचालक सुभाष गिदवाणी, विश्व हिंदू परिषद के कृष्णा शाह, भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य शैलेष दुबे, पूर्व नपा अध्यक्ष धनसिंह बारिया, दीपेश सकलेचा, सज्ज्नसिंह सिसोदिया, शोभराजसिंह पंवार, मनोज अरोरा, राकेश परमार, जयदेव दवंडे आदि शामिल हुए।

