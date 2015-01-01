पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भर किसान:महिला ने महाराष्ट्र में देखी सुरजने की खेती, गांव आकर शुरू की ताे उपज आने के पहले ही इंदाैर की कंपनी ने खरीद ली

झाबुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में सुरजने की खेती की शुरुआत शांतिबाई ने की
  • ट्रैक्टर चलाने से लेकर करती है उपज की देखभाल

(जावेद शेख/ विकास सबलिया). मेघनगर से 10 किलोमीटर दूर नौगावां के उमरदा फलिया की रहने वाली शांतिबाई खुशाल देवल जिले की पहली किसान बन गई, जो सहजन (सूरजने) की खेती कर रही हैं। 50 साल की शांतिबाई जब पति के साथ महाराष्ट्र गई तो वहां इसके खेत देखे। वहां किसानों ने बताया, इसमें मुनाफा बहुत है। यहां आकर अपने खेत के एक हिस्से में इसकी बोवनी कर दी।

अब पौधे उगने लगे हैं। उपज आने के पहले ही इंदौर की एक कंपनी ने फलियां और पत्तें खरीदने की बुकिंग कर दी। शांतिबाई के पति खुशाल शिक्षक हैं। ऐसे में खेत का सारा काम वो ही देखती हैं। खेत तैयार करना, ट्रैक्टर चलाना, बीज और खाद लेकर आना और इन्हें खेतों में डालना उनका ही काम है।

शांतिबताई ने बताया, सहजन की खेती के लिए किसान कल्याण एवं कृषि विकास विभाग से जानकारी प्राप्त कर सवा एकड़ जमीन में खेती शुरू की। वैसे 30 बीघा जमीन है। डेढ़ महीने में अब ये अंकुरित होकर बढ़ रहे हैं। समृद्धि ऑर्गेनिक प्राइवेट लिमिटेड, इंदौर से एग्रीमेंट हुआ है। कंपनी यहां आकर पत्तियां और फली ले जाएगी। शांतिबाई का कहना है, मुनाफा अच्छा हुआ तो और एरिया में ये पैदा करेंगे।

आत्मनिर्भर किसान हैं शांतिबाई

बोवनी से कटाई तक खेत का सारा काम शांतिबाई करती हैं। सहजन की खेती को प्रोत्साहन देने के लिये कृषि विभाग ने ड्रिप सिंचाई खरीदने पर 55% अनुदान भी दिया है। फिलहाल शांतिबाई को इसकी खेती से हर साल 3 लाख का मुनाफा होने का अनुमान है। उनका कहना है, इसमें पानी कम लगता है और डिमांड काफी ज्यादा है।

कलेक्टर भी देखने पहुंचे : कलेक्टर रोहितसिंह गुरुवार को शांतिबाई के खेत में सहजन की खेती देखने पहुंचे। इस महिला कृषक से चर्चा की और उन्नतिशील महिला कृषक की आधुनिक तरीके से खेती कर आमदनी बढ़ाने की ललक को देख उनकी सराहना की। कृषि विभाग के अफसरों को निर्देश दिए कि वे किसानों को इस तरह की खेती में मदद करें। आपको बता दें, कृषि विभाग द्वारा इस महिला कृषक को राज्य स्तरीय उत्कृष्ट कृषक पुरस्कार के तहत 50 हजार रुपए का लाभ दिया जा चुका है।

औषधीय गुणों वाली उपज, पत्ते तक बिक जाते हैं, कुपोषण, एनीमिया में भी फायदेमंद

सहजन का वैज्ञानिक नाम मोरिंगा ओलिफेरा है। इसे हिन्दी में सहजना, सुजना, सुरजना, मोरिया, सेंजन और मुनगा आदि नामों से भी जाना जाता है। इस पेड़ के विभिन्न भाग अनेक पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर होते हैं। इनका विविध प्रकार से उपयोग किया जाता है।

सहजन पेड़ का हर भाग औषधीय गुणों से भरपूर होता है। सहजन में कई रोगों के रोकथाम के गुण हैं। कुपोषण, एनीमिया (खून की कमी) में सहजन फायदेमंद होता है। फलियों का प्रयोग सब्जी ओर बीज उत्पादन के लिए होता है। प्रोटीन, लवण, विटामिन बी काफी मात्रा में पाया जाता है।

हम हर मदद करेंगे

जिले में सहजन की खेती पहली बार की जा रही है। कृषक शांतिबाई को किसी भी प्रकार के गाइडेंस की जरूरत पड़ती है तो देते हैं। कृषि विभाग हर मदद कर रहा है।

-संतोष मुनिया, ग्राम सेवक

और किसान आगे आएं

शांतिबाई जैसे और किसानों को भी कृषि विभाग से जानकारी लेकर आधुनिक खेती करनी चाहिए। शांतिबाई को हमने उन्नत किस्म के बीज भी हार्टिकल्चर से दिलवाए हैं।

-अजय बारिया, वरिष्ठ कृषि विकास अधिकारी

