निरीक्षण:राशन दुकानों का निरीक्षण करने महिला इंस्पेक्टर भी जाएं फील्ड में

झाबुआ2 घंटे पहले
जिले में चल रही सरकारी राशन दुकानों का निरीक्षण करने के लिए अब सहकारिता विभाग की महिला इंस्पेक्टरों को भी फील्ड में जाना होगा। कलेक्टर रोहतसिंह ने मंगलवार शाम हुई बैठक में निर्देश दिए। ये भी कहा कि दुकानों का निरीक्षण करने वाले विभाग के इंस्पेक्टरों और सहकारी बैंकों के पर्यवेक्षकों को बराबर जिम्मेदारी दी जाए। उपायुक्त सहकारिता ने रात में ही रोस्टर बनाया और हर अफसर को लगभग 20 से 25 दुकानों के निरीक्षण का प्रभार दिया। इसके पहले किसी इंस्पेक्टर के पास 50 से ज्यादा दुकानों के निरीक्षण की जवाबदारी थी ताे किसी के पास 10 दुकानों की। बैठक में कलेक्टर ने 100 प्रतिशत राशन व खाद्यान्न वितरण नहीं होने पर नाराजगी जताई। ये भी निर्देश दिए कि एक ही दुकान पर लंबे समय ये काबिज सेल्समैन और सोसायटियों पर लंबे समय से काम कर रहे मैनेजरों को भी बदला जाए। दुकानों पर राशन वितरण और उपार्जन में गड़बड़ी मिलने पर दोषी मैनेजरों को मौके पर ही बर्खास्त करने की कार्रवाई की जाए। उपायुक्त सहकारिता वैद्य ने बताया, एक ही सोसायटी में लंबे समय से जमे मैनेजरों की अचल संपत्ति की जांच भी उनकी निगरानी में शुरू की जाएगी। कर्मचारियों द्वारा वेतन ग्रेड लेकर खुद वेतन बढ़ाने वालों से रिकवरी शुरू की जाएगी। बैठक के दौरान प्रोबेशनर इंस्पेक्ट के उपस्थित नहीं होने पर कलेक्टर ने बर्खास्त करने की कार्रवाई के लिए कहा। बाद में वो बैठक में आ गए। उन्हें नोटिस दिया जाएगा। एक महिला इंस्पेक्ट के बैठक के दौरान अवकाश पर होने पर छुट्‌टी निरस्त कर दी और निलंबन का नोटिस जारी करने को कहा।

वैद्य को तारीफ भी मिली
बैठक के दौरान कलेक्टर ने उपायुक्त वैद्य की तारीफ भी की। वैद्य ने कलेक्टर को प्रमुख सचिव का सराहना पत्र दिखाया। जिले में सोसायटियों के शत प्रतिशत ऑडिट होने पर ये पत्र मिला था। जबकि प्रदेश में कई जिले वार्षिक ऑडिट में काफी पिछड़े हुए हैं।

