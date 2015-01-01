पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव पर हर आंगन में जगमगाए दीप:सुख-समृद्धि की कामना के साथ महालक्ष्मी पूजन, रंगोली बनाई, दीपक लगाकर बांधे वंदनवार

शनिवार को अमावस की रात रोशनी से जगमग रही। दीपावली पर लोगों ने घरों और प्रतिष्ठानों पर विद्युत सज्जा की। इसके उजाले ने पूरे झाबुआ शहर को रोशन कर दिया। पूरी रात घर आंगन पटाखों और घरों पर की गई रोशनी से जगमगाती रही। ड्रोन फोटो | अंकित जैन
  • आतिशबाजी से रंगीन हुआ आसमान, लोगों ने प्रतिष्ठानों और घरों पर की विद्युत रोशनी

समृद्धि व वैभव का महापर्व दीपावली शनिवार को उत्साह के साथ मनाया गया। घर व मोहल्लों से लेकर शहर के प्रमुख बाजार विद्युत सज्जा से जगमग दिखाई दिए। उत्साह और उमंग के बीच हर आंगन में दीप जगमगाते नजर आए। इसके बाद आतिशबाजी की गई। लोगों ने अपने घर के आंगन में रंगोली सजाई। महालक्ष्मीजी का पूजन कर सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की गई। सुबह से लेकर रात तक दीप पर्व का उत्साह पूरे शहर में नजर आया। लोग दिनभर एक दूसरे को पर्व की बधाई देते रहे।

लोगों ने शुभ मुहूर्त में पूजन के बाद आतिशबाजी की व एक-दूसरे का मुंह मीठा कर पर्व की शुभकामनाएं दीं। उत्सव के चलते लोगों ने महालक्ष्मी के स्वागत के लिए अपने घर व प्रतिष्ठान को वंदनवार से सजाया। रंगोली बनाई और शुभ मुहूर्त में घर-घर विधि-विधान से लक्ष्मी पूजन किया। दिनभर बाजार में उत्सव की रौनक नजर आई। सुबह से ही व्यापारियों ने अपनी दुकानें लगा ली थी। पूजा के लिए गन्ना, सेब, सिंघाड़ा, सीताफल, केले व आंवला आदि सामग्री की जमकर बिक्री हुई।

पशुओं को सजाने की सामग्री खरीदी

दीपावली पर दिनभर बाजार में खरीदारों की भीड़ लगी रही। पूरे दिन बाजार में साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार जैसी रौनक दिखाई दी। दीवाली होने से व्यापार भी दोगुना हुआ। लोगों ने जरूरत की सभी चीजें बाजार में आसानी से उपलब्ध थी। ग्रामीणों ने अपने पशुओं को सजाने के लिए रंग, कलंगी, फुंदे भी खरीदा। इसके अलावा कपड़ा, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, सराफा दुकानों पर भी दिनभर ग्राहक आए।

शाम तक खत्म हो गई मिठाई : दीप पर्व पर मिठाई का जमकर उठाव रहा। पर्व के चलते बाजार में मिठाई के दाम अधिक रहे फिर भी लोगों ने खरीदी की। स्थिति यह रही कि शाम तक कई दुकानों पर मिठाई खत्म हो गई। मिठाई का दाम 280 रुपए से लेकर अधिकतम 1000 रुपए किलोग्राम तक रहा। विक्रेताओं के अनुसार सबसे अधिक मांग दूध से बनी मिठाई की रही। इसके अलावा लड्डू व बर्फी की भी अच्छी खरीदी हुई।

सफेद कमल की रही मांग: लक्ष्मी पूजा के लिए बाजार पूरी तरह सजा रहा। सबसे ज्यादा मांग सफेद कमल की रही। सुबह से ही चारभुजानाथ मंदिर चौराहा, गणेश मंदिर के आसपास इसकी दुकानें सज गई थी। आम दिनों में 10 से 12 दुकानें फूलों की लगती है लेकिन दीपावली पर शहर में 40 से ज्यादा दुकानें लगी।

