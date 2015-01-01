पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:ब्राह्मण स्वर्णकार समाज ने मृत्युभोज निषेध किया

जोबट3 घंटे पहले
  • जोबट में दीपावली मिलन व अन्नकूट कार्यक्रम में समाजजन ने प्रास्ताव किया पारित

नगर में दीपावली मिलन व अन्नकूट कार्यक्रम में सर्वसम्मति से ब्राह्मण स्वर्णकार समाज ने मृत्युभोज निषेध प्रस्ताव पारित किया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ अध्यक्ष धर्मेंद्र सोनी, उपाध्यक्ष मोहनलाल सोनी एवं वरिष्ठ परिजन महेश सोनी द्वारा युग निर्माण की मशाल के चित्र एवं अंबिका माता के चित्र पर दीप प्रज्वलन कर किया गया।

नवगठित समिति के कोषाध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सोनी, प्रचार मंत्री कालूराम सोनी एवं अन्य सभी दायित्ववान सदस्यों को समाज उत्थान में सदैव तत्पर रहने की शपथ पूर्व अध्यक्ष एवं गायत्री परिवार के वानप्रस्थी राजेंद्र सोनी ने दिलवाई। समाजजन द्वारा नवगठित समिति का स्वागत सत्कार किया गया। समाज के सम्माननीय वृद्धजन का स्वागत एवं सम्मान मंगल तिलक, माल्यार्पण एवं शाल-श्रीफल भेंट करते हुए समाजजन ने किया। अध्यक्षीय उद्बोधन में धर्मेंद्र सोनी ने समाज को संगठित होने की महत्ता के बारे में बताया।

इसके बाद मृत्युभोज निषेध संबंधी प्रस्ताव सदन पटल पर रखा। जिस पर अधिकांश समाजजन ने हाथ खड़े करके अपनी सहमति दिखाई। इस प्रकार समिति की अनुशंसा एवं समाजजन के बहुमत से मृत्युभोज निषेध संबंधित प्रस्ताव पारित हुआ।

प्रस्ताव के तहत सिर्फ बाहर से आने वालों को ही कराएंगे भोजन
इस प्रस्ताव के अंतर्गत ब्राह्मण स्वर्णकार समाज जोबट के परिवारों में किसी के भी दिवंगत हो जाने पर शोक संतप्त परिवार द्वारा केवल जोबट नगर के बाहर से पधारे हुए आगंतुकों के लिए ही यथोचित भोजन की व्यवस्था रखी जाएगी। स्थानीय समाजजन एवं नागरिकों को इस भोज में आमंत्रित नहीं किया जाएगा।

दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति सद्गति के लिए किए जाने वाले सभी कार्यक्रमों में स्थानीय समाजजन शोक संतप्त परिवार के साथ सदैव सहयोग एवं सहकार की भावना के साथ खड़े रहेंगे। कार्यक्रम के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग एवं मास्क का प्रयोग तथा कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन समाजजन द्वारा किया गया। संचालन आशीष सोनी ने किया। आभार मोहनलाल सोनी ने माना। इसके बाद सभी समाजजन ने अन्नकूट भोज ग्रहण किया।

