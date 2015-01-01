पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उद्घाटन:वृद्धजन हिताय, सर्वजन सुखाय: नए घर का उद्घाटन वृद्धाश्रम के बुजुर्गों से कराया

जोबट2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राठौड़ समाज के अध्यक्ष की अनूठी पहल, बेटे की कंसल्टेंसी का भी उद्घाटन कराया

जोबट में राठौड़ समाज के अध्यक्ष और जोबट सहकारी बैंक से सेवानिवृत्त महेश राठौड़ ने नई पहल की। उन्होंने अपने नए घर और बेटे की कंसल्टेंसी फर्म का उद्घाटन वृद्धाश्रम में रह रहे बुजुर्गों से कराया। घर आने पर उनका स्वागत-सत्कार किया, उनसे आशीर्वाद लिया और आवभगत की। राठौड़ का कहना है, वृद्धों के आशीर्वाद से जीवन में खुशहाली रहती है। वृद्धाश्रम में रह रहे इन बुजुर्गों को यहां बुलाकर उनका दुख भी कुछ कम करने की कोशिश की है।

अपने आशियाने से उन्हीं की संतानों और लोगों के द्वारा तिरस्कृत कर घरों से बेघर कर निकाले वृद्धजनों को अपना शेष जीवन व्यतीत करने के लिए मजबूरन वृद्धाश्रम में आश्रय लेना पड़ता है। उन्हीं वृद्धों से जब समाजजन ने सम्मानित कर अपने आशियाने व प्रतिष्ठान का शुभारंभ करवाया तो उनकी आंखों से खुशी के आंसू छलक गए।

यहां राठौड़ ने अपने बेटे राज के की कंसल्टेंसी का फीता काटकर उद्घाटन इन्हीं वृद्धों से कराया। प्रारंभ में आश्रम से आए सभी मुख्य अतिथियों का मगनलाल राठौड़ ने तिलक लगा, पुष्पमाला से स्वागत किया। परिजनों ने शॉल-श्रीफल भेंट कर सम्मान किया।

वृद्ध हुए भावुक

महाराष्ट्र के सांगली जिले की निवासी 75 वर्षीय ताराबाई ने कहा कि हम परिवार से तिरस्कृत लोगों का जोबट राठौड़ समाज के महेश राठौड़ द्वारा सम्मान कर उनके प्रतिष्ठानों का शुभारंभ कराया गया। समाज में आज भी ऐसे लोग हैं जो बुजुर्गों का सम्मान करते हैं। ताराबाई ने राठौड़ के परिवार की सुख समृद्धि व स्वस्थता की कामना की।

आपको बता दें महेश राठौड़ ने अपना 50वां जन्मदिन अनाथ आश्रम मैं अनाथ बच्चों व निराश्रित वृद्धों के साथ मनाया था। पूर्व में भी राठौड़ समाज की ओर से दो गरीब कन्याओं विवाह कराया गया था। जिसमें महेश और उनकी पत्नी ने लड़की के माता-पिता के रूप में रस्म अदायगी कर कन्यादान किया था। फिलहाल राठौर समाज रक्तदान व नेत्रदान में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभा रहा है

इनका किया सम्मान

बाबा (80), फेलिक्स (65), जुपिटर बाबा (70), गब्बा अमर सिंह (75), रसिकभाई (70), लूथरभाई (72), मंगलीबाई (65), घटबोरी बंगड़ीभाई (70), ताराबाई (80), रमतू बाई, ललिता बेन (75) और रीटाबेन (75)।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें