वाहन चलाते समय गति का ध्यान रखें और संभलकर चलाएं। एक्सीडेंट की वजह से आर्थिक बड़ा नुकसान होने की आशंका। परिवार से जुड़े विवाद बढ़ सकते हैं। इसलिए गुस्से में आकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देना आपके लिए उचित नहीं होगा। आपके ऊपर कोई बड़ी जिम्मेदारी अचानक आने की वजह से मन में डर उत्पन्न होगा।\r\n\r\n
करियर: नौकरी करने वालों के पैसों में कटौती हो सकती है।\r\n\r\n
लव: पति-पत्नी में विवाद बढ़ेंगे।\r\n\r\n
हेल्थ: शरीर पर लगी चोट ठीक होने में देर लग सकती है।",luckyColor:"पीला",luckyNumber:"2"}},rashiYearly:null,recentlyVisitedRashiType:"today",numerologyToday:null,numerologyYearly:null},governance:{privacyPolicy:null,termsAndService:null,rss:null,cookiePolicy:null,advertise:null,mahindraxuv:null,contactUs:null},common:{loadingState:{loadingState:"complete"},show404Page:!1,hasAdBlock:!1,errorMessage:null,hasAcceptedPolicy:!1,refreshAdUnits:{},remoteConfig:{ipl:{calendarFileId:"calendar_new_",folderPath:"cricket/ipl/hindi/",seriesId:"3978",standingFileId:"standing_3978_",isMobileIPLWidgetEnabled:!0},elections:{bihar:{tableText:"Internal testing",countingType:"",countingDayViewEnabled:!1,countingStarted:!1,refreshDuration:15e3,kycRefreshDuration:15e3},mp:{tableText:"Internal testing",countingType:"",countingDayViewEnabled:!1,countingStarted:!1,refreshDuration:15e3,kycRefreshDuration:15e3}},__default__:{ipl:{seriesId:"3978",calendarFileId:"calendar_new_",standingFileId:"standing_3978_",folderPath:"cricket/ipl/hindi/"},cpl:{seriesId:"3957",calendarFileId:"calendar_new_domestic_westindies_",standingFileId:"standing_3957_",folderPath:"cricket/cpl/hindi/"}}},navigationStackLength:0},widgets:{standings:null,matchStats:null,extendedStats:null,schedulePage:null,iplListing:null,listingData:null,electionHomeLinks:null,electionDates:null,electionKycData:null,electionCountingData:null,constituencyDetail:null,candidateDetail:null,advertRemoteConfig:null}}