अनदेखी:जोबट बायपास पर बना रहता है हादसों का अंदेशा, ध्यान नहीं दे रहे जिम्मेदार

जोबट19 मिनट पहले
  •

अगर आप जोबट बायपास से गुजर रहे हो तो सावधानी जरूर रखें। यहां बड़े-बड़े गड्ढों और धुल के गुब्बार के कारण आपके साथ कोई बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है। क्योंकि इस समस्या से जिला प्रशासन, एमपीआरडीसी और सड़क निर्माण एजेंसी को कोई मतलब नहीं है।

बेहाल जोबट बायपास की सुध लेने वाला कोई नहीं है। महीनों से खराब यह बायपास मार्ग अब लोगों के लिए बड़ी मुसीबत बनता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है। लेकिन जवाबदारों का इस ओर ध्यान नहीं है। निर्माण एजेंसी ने भी ठान लिया है कि रोड भले ही खराब हो लेकिन टोल टैक्स वसूली धड़ल्ले से की जाएगी।

रोड निर्माण एजेंसी जोबट बायपास रोड की मरम्मत नहीं करवा रही है। बायपास बना था तब लोगों ने यह सोचा था कि सफर अच्छा व आरामदायक होगा और नगर में ट्रैफिक के दबाव से भी मुक्ति मिलेगी। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ और बायपास जल्द ही उखड़ कर खराब हो गया।

स्थिति यह है कि जगह-जगह से बायपास रोड खराब होकर उखड़ चुका है। वह अनेक जगहों पर गड्ढों से वाहन चालक खासे परेशान है। इसके बावजूद भी टोल कंपनी बायपास रोड का सुधार नहीं कर रही है। चालकों से टोल वसूला जा रहा है। मप्र सड़क विकास निगम (एमपीआरडीसी) भी सबकुछ जानते हुए अनदेखी कर रहा है। एमपीआरडीसी के अधीन आने वाले इस बायपास मार्ग की दुर्दशा के कारण जोबट नगरवासी ही नहीं यहां से प्रतिदिन गुजरने वाले हजारों ग्रामीण व अन्य वाहन चालक परेशान है।

सड़क की मरम्मत के नाम पर विभाग द्वारा हर बार मिट्टी डालकर खानापूर्ति की जाती है। जिससे सड़क की हालत दिन पर दिन और अधिक खस्ताहाल होती जा रही है‌। कई स्थानों पर तो गड्ढे इतने गहरे हैं कि वहां से दो पहिया व चार पहिया वाहन निकलना भी मुश्किल है। रात के समय तो इस पर चलना खतरे से खाली नहीं है। सड़क की व्यस्तता और इस पर विभाग की अनदेखी को देखते हुए लोगों ने विभाग की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल उठाए हैं।

