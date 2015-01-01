पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंक:घंटों खड़े रहने पर नहीं आया नंबर, बैंक बंद होने पर अड़े खाताधारक

जोबट2 घंटे पहले
  • तहसीलदार की समझाइश पर माने ग्राहक और बैंक से लौटे

अगर आप बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की शाखा जोबट में रुपए जमा करने जा रहे हैं तो 2 से 3 घंटे का समय निकालकर जाइएगा। क्योंकि इस बैंक में काम के लिए खाताधारक घंटों कतार में खड़े रहते हैं और बैंक बंद होने तक उनका नंबर नहीं आता।

ऐसा ही नजारा शनिवार को बैंक के बाहर देखने को मिला। कुछ ग्रामीणों और व्यापारी खाताधारक दोपहर में 1 बजे से बैंक में पहुंचे हुए थे। बैंक कर्मचारियों के सुस्त रवैया के कारण शाम चार बजे तक उनका नंबर नहीं आया। बैंक के जवाबदारों का कहना था कि अब कल आना बैंक बंद होने का समय हो गया।

व्यापारी बोले- बैंक के चक्कर लगाएंगे क्या खाताधारक व्यापारियों का कहना था कि हम लोग कई घंटों से व्यापार छोड़कर बैंक में खड़े हैं। उसके बावजूद भी हमारा काम नहीं हुआ हम क्या बार-बार बैंक के ही चक्कर लगाएंगे।

व्यापारी धर्मेंद्र राठौर, संदीप जैन, मोहम्मद बोहरा, चिंटु अगाल, भूरिया राठौड़, रितेश जायसवाल, बबलू राठौर आदि ने बताया कि हमने इस विषय को लेकर मैनेजर मनोज भट्टाचार्य को वस्तुस्थिति से अवगत कराया। मैनेजर का कहना था कि समय हो गया है बैंक बंद होने का आपका काम अब कल होगा। हमने निवेदन किया कि मेरा चेक लगा हुआ है, अर्जेंट में रुपए जमा करना है।

रुपए जमा नहीं होंगे तो चेक बाउंंस होने का भी डर। लेकिन मैनेजर ने कोई बात नहीं मानी। इस पर व्यापारी रुपए और चेक जमा करने की बात को लेकर अड़ गए। मामले को तुल पकड़ता देख तहसीलदार निर्भय सिंह पटेल बैंक पहुंचे। उन्होंने व्यापारियों को समझाया इसके बाद व्यापारी माने और बैंक से लौटे।

